Tourist forgets Pattaya hotel location after heavy drinking on arrival

Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

A recent event saw a foreign tourist, having just landed in Thailand, consume a substantial amount of alcohol and subsequently forget his accommodation’s location in Pattaya. The intoxicated traveller insisted on remaining in the taxi after arriving in Pattaya, causing a predicament for 53 year old taxi driver, Sayan Yodsanga. According to Sayan, a member of the Suvarnabhumi Taxi Cooperative, the incident took place at 1am today, prompting him to seek assistance from the Pattaya police.

Sayan’s encounter with the foreigner began at Suvarnabhumi Airport, where he picked up the individual intending to travel to Pattaya. The journey, however, quickly became unusual as the passenger began consuming several miniature bottles of top-shelf alcohol. As they reached Pattaya, Sayan found himself in a difficult situation. Despite his repeated requests for the man to exit the vehicle, the heavily intoxicated passenger remained inside the taxi, unable to recall or provide any information about his intended accommodation.

With no other options left, Sayan drove to the Pattaya Police Station with the uncooperative passenger still in his taxi. The police attempted to communicate with the man, but his severe intoxication rendered him unintelligible, making their efforts unsuccessful, reported The Pattaya News.

The police’s solution to the predicament involved advising Sayan to drive around Pattaya with the inebriated passenger, hoping that familiar sights might trigger his memory and help locate his hotel. Additionally, they suggested that if the passenger continued to refuse cooperation, he should be brought back to the police station.

As of now, it’s believed the tourist finally found a place to stay, given Sayan’s absence from the police station. This peculiar incident is a stark reminder of the importance of responsible drinking, especially while travelling in a foreign country. It also highlights the challenges faced by service industry professionals like taxi drivers, who often find themselves dealing with unpredictable situations.