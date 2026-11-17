A tip-off from a hotel employee in Pattaya led to the arrest of a Chinese national and four Thai suspects over an alleged mule-account operation reportedly linked to 80 fraud cases reported online.

The investigation began on September 15, when a staff member at a hotel in South Pattaya contacted Tourist Police about suspicious activity involving a Chinese guest and several Thai visitors.

The employee told officers that five to six Thai nationals had been taking turns visiting the guest in room 207. Each visit lasted around an hour before the visitors left.

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Although the hotel allowed guests to receive visitors, they were required to present identification documents at reception. One visitor refused, telling staff, “I just come for a face scan. I will be right back.”

The response raised further suspicions among hotel staff, who believed the visitors might be using the room as a base for illegal activities.

Police subsequently identified the Thai nationals who had visited the Chinese guest, named Zhang Jun. Investigators found that Zhang had entered and left Thailand five times and had overstayed his visa.

Police alleged that Zhang managed mule bank accounts and recruited Thai nationals to open accounts to receive money obtained through scams. The account holders were required to complete facial scans to authorise financial transactions, explaining their repeated visits to the hotel.

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Investigators later traced Zhang to accommodation in Huai Khwang district, Bangkok, on November 2. Further enquiries showed that a Thai woman had picked him up and taken him to another property in Pathum Thani.

Suspecting that Zhang might attempt to leave Thailand, police raided the accommodation and arrested him on November 4. Officers also found drugs in his possession.

Zhang was initially charged with drug possession and overstaying his visa. The alleged mule-account operation remains under investigation.

Police continued the investigation and arrested a Thai woman identified as Surapornphan in Pattaya on November 7. She was allegedly meeting Zhang to sell her bank account and was reportedly wanted under six separate arrest warrants.

Investigators linked Surapornphan to 30 online criminal cases. However, the financial losses associated with those cases require further clarification.

Her arrest led police to three additional Thai suspects. The authorities linked these suspects to another 50 criminal cases, involving losses of more than 6 million baht.

The investigation into the alleged mule-account network is ongoing.

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