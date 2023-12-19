Three injured in motorcycle collision on Sukhumvit Road, Sattahip

Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

A collision involving two motorcycles on Sukhumvit Road in Sattahip, Chon Buri, has led to injuries for three people – a Thai national and two Burmese migrants. The incident, which occurred early Monday morning yesterday (December 18), took place at the Nong Chap Tao intersection. Paopong Thapklad, a 38 years old resident of Thailand, was riding a Honda Dream motorcycle when he collided with another motorcycle being driven by two Burmese people, Nyo Aw and Aung Thui.

The impact of the collision caused considerable damage to the front of Paopong’s motorcycle. In addition to the vehicle damage, all three individuals involved in the accident suffered injuries. Paopong, who sustained severe injuries, was rushed to the Somdech Phra Nangchao Sirikit Hospital. Meanwhile, Nyo Aw and Aung Thui, who suffered minor injuries, were transported to the Wat Yansangwararam Woramahawihan Hospital for treatment.

Early information from the scene of the accident suggests that the Burmese individuals were riding their motorcycle when they were abruptly cut off at the intersection by Paopong. The police in Sattahip responded promptly to the incident, thoroughly documenting all relevant details at the scene, reported The Pattaya News.

To piece together the exact sequence of events leading up to the collision, eyewitnesses at the scene have provided their accounts of the incident to the police. Moreover, to aid in the ongoing investigation, closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from the area is currently under review.

