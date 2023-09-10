Thailand’s transport sector set for major 29.7 billion baht upgrade

Image by Ionut Dabija's Images

A bright future is on the horizon for Thailand’s transport and logistics system. The Transport Minister, Suriya Juangroongruangkit, has recently outlined his ambitious plans for the country’s railways and maritime sectors. Revealed during his inaugural speech, these policies are set to be formally announced next week. The Minister believes that by focusing on these areas, Thailand can significantly enhance its competitiveness in logistics, a sector brimming with growth potential.

Suriya’s key priority is the timely completion of the country’s double-track rail projects. These projects are crucial to the nation’s infrastructure, with one of the most significant being the 29.7-billion-baht upgrade between Khon Kaen and Nong Khai provinces. This project is of such importance that Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has expressed plans to visit the site in the future.

In addition, the Minister has plans to accommodate the burgeoning interest of airlines wanting to operate in Thailand. His strategy involves requesting the Royal Thai Air Force to release unused flight slots at airports managed by the Airports of Thailand (AoT). This move could potentially lead to an additional 100-150 commercial flights per day, a significant boost that can prove to be crucial, especially with the high season on the horizon.

Moreover, Suriya is cognizant of the need for affordable public transport. In his speech, he mentioned the proposed 20-baht cap for electric train fares. However, he also stressed the need for proper negotiations with the relevant agencies regarding this issue. Implementing such fare caps, according to the Minister, could lead to a 10% increase in commuters using electric trains, reports The Pattaya News.



In recent news, the new Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has introduced a policy known as One Family, One Soft Power (OFOS). This policy’s purpose is to promote Thailand’s soft power by starting to improve the skills of Thai people with free training programmes and workshops. For more information, click the LINK to read more.

