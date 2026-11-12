Former police volunteer arrested in Pattaya over drug-planting, extortion

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 12, 2026, 2:31 PM
1 minute read
Former police volunteer arrested in Pattaya over drug-planting, extortion
Photo via Thairath

A former police volunteer accused of planting methamphetamine on a man in 2016 and demanding 100,000 baht to drop the case was arrested in Pattaya yesterday, November 11, by investigators who found her working at an entertainment venue.

Officers from the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) and Pattaya police made the arrest, and the PACC said the woman, identified only as Sirada, was a community police volunteer attached to Wang Noi Police Station in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province on January 23, 2016.

According to the commission, she and others allegedly planted methamphetamine pills on a man, arrested him and searched his home, where they found nothing illegal.

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The group then allegedly took the man to a police patrol booth and demanded 100,000 baht in return for not pressing charges. The PACC found that the demand was an attempt to obtain an unlawful benefit.

Former police volunteer arrested in Pattaya over drug-planting, extortion | News by Thaiger
Photo via Thairath

The commission’s board later ruled that there were grounds for a case against two accused, but neither appeared before public prosecutors on the date set for filing the case in court. The Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases Region 1 then issued an arrest warrant for the woman on February 5 this year.

PACC investigators later traced her to Pattaya, where she had taken a job at an entertainment venue. The PACC has not accused any serving police officer in the case, and the allegations against her concern her role as a volunteer.

The woman has been handed to the corruption court so that prosecutors can file the case against her.

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Similarly, in January this year, police arrested a man accused of leading a gang that posed as police officers, planted methamphetamine on a victim and demanded 100,000 baht in Bangkok.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 12, 2026, 2:31 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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