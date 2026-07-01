Unlicensed Pattaya club fire leaves one employee dead

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 1, 2026, 9:47 AM
64 1 minute read
Unlicensed Pattaya club fire leaves one employee dead | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Fire & Rescue Thailand

A male worker died in a fire at a host club in Pattaya earlier today, July 1. The venue was reportedly operating without a permit and had no fire exit

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station were alerted to the fire at about 12.06am. Rescue workers from Sawang Boriboon Dhammastan and firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

The fire occurred at a single-storey nightclub, with initial reports indicating the blaze may have started from inside the venue. Thick smoke was seen coming from the building when emergency responders arrived.

Firefighters deployed three fire engines to contain the fire. According to KhaoSod, a passing water truck from a water delivery company also stopped to assist with firefighting efforts.

Fire at Pattaya host club
Photo via Facebook/ Fire & Rescue Thailand

The blaze was brought under control within about 30 minutes. Police later began examining the scene and found preliminary signs suggesting the deadly fire may have started near the entrance.

The body of 28 year old worker, Thanaphon Banchan, was discovered near the entrance. Police believe he may have attempted to escape but was unable to get out in time.

Surviving workers told police that Thanaphon and four to five colleagues were inside the venue when they noticed smoke coming from the roof. They said flames spread shortly afterwards, forcing workers to evacuate.

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Colleagues told investigators they believed Thanaphon was in the bathroom when the fire began, which may have delayed his escape.

Pattaya host club fire
Photo via Facebook/ Fire & Rescue Thailand

Police told KhaoSod that the venue was operating without a licence and that the building had no designated fire exit. Investigators are continuing to determine the cause of the fire.

The incident has drawn comparisons with the fire at Mountain B nightclub in Sattahip district, Chon Buri, in 2022, where 26 people died.

That fire began near the stage and spread rapidly, reportedly due to flammable soundproofing materials. Investigations later found multiple safety violations, including insufficient emergency exits, blocked escape routes, locked doors, and unauthorised building extensions.

Deadly fire in Pattaya host club
Photo via Facebook/ Fire & Rescue Thailand

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 1, 2026, 9:47 AM
64 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.