A Thai woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Pattaya yesterday, November 18, while riding a motorcycle to search for her boyfriend after an argument. The female driver handed herself in to the police the following day, citing poor eyesight and dim lighting as the cause of the fatal crash.

The deceased, 35 year old Paphatsorn, was found lying dead on Sukhumvit Road near Soi Bang Lamung 4 at approximately 1.06am yesterday. Her red Yamaha Forza motorcycle, which had sustained rear-end damage, was found about 20 metres from her body.

Her 39 year old boyfriend, Chaloemphon, was at the scene and gave a statement to officers from Bang Lamung Police Station.

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He broke down in tears as he explained that he had heard a loud crash and recognised the damaged motorcycle. When he approached it, he discovered that the victim was his girlfriend.

Chaloemphon said he and Paphatsorn had travelled to Krathing Lai Beach earlier that evening, where they argued before heading home separately. Paphatsorn rode her motorcycle, while he walked.

He believed she may have become concerned about him and left home again to look for him before the fatal collision.

A witness told police that a pickup truck revved its engine and accelerated before crashing into the rear of Paphatsorn’s motorcycle. The driver reportedly stopped briefly but did not get out to check on the victim before driving away.

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CCTV footage from Ban Rong Po Junction also captured the incident. The footage showed Chaloemphon walking past the area, followed by Paphatsorn on her motorcycle approximately six minutes later.

A white four-door pickup was then seen travelling behind the motorcycle at high speed before striking its rear and leaving the scene.

Later on the same day, a 28 year old woman, Kannika, surrendered at Bang Lamung Police Station. She told officers that she had argued with her husband and driven out alone to get something to eat. She said the collision occurred while she was returning home.

Kannika claimed she was short-sighted and could not see the motorcyclist because the road was dark. She said she panicked after the collision and continued driving home before deciding to turn herself in.

However, police told The Pattaya News that they had not yet accepted her account as conclusive. Investigators planned to review the CCTV footage and other evidence to establish whether Kannika was actually driving the pickup at the time or whether someone else was behind the wheel.

No charges against Kannika had been reported. Her bail status had also not been confirmed.

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