Thai woman found dead in Pattaya condominium, suicide suspected

Picture courtesy of สยามชล นิวส์ Facebook.

A tragic incident occurred last night in the Naklua sub-district of Pattaya, where a Thai woman lost her life in what is suspected to be a case of suicide at a 32-story condominium complex.

The Pattaya Police Station’s Deputy Investigator, Chanan Kaserabua, received a direct notification regarding an individual who had fallen from a building situated on Naklua Road in Banglamung district, Chon Buri province.

Swiftly, Chanan Kaserabua, along with a team of rescue workers and paramedics from Banglamung Hospital, arrived at the site.

The high-rise building, which remains unnamed due to ongoing investigations, harboured a gruesome discovery. The investigators found the lifeless body of a 32 year old Thai woman in the fifth-floor parking garage area.

The woman’s identity is currently withheld by the police. At the scene, the woman’s fatal injuries confirmed her demise.

Slit throat

The police’s scrutiny of the woman’s body revealed slit marks on her throat and both wrists. Dressed in a green evening gown, the woman was found in a bloodied state with short dyed gold hair.

From their preliminary examination, the police inferred that the woman might have fallen from her room on the 24th floor. The area was subsequently cordoned off by the authorities, who then covered the victim with a white sheet and transported her to a nearby hospital, reported The Pattaya News.

An eyewitness account came from a security guard at the scene. He reported that he was drawn to the parking lot by a loud noise resembling an explosion. He found the woman had already passed away upon his arrival and quickly contacted the police.

Inside the woman’s room, the police found no signs of a struggle. However, they did uncover a razor blade and a suicide note, allegedly written by the victim, expressing discontent with her job. While the cause of the fall remains uncertain, the police are considering suicide as a possible explanation, stated Chanan Kaserabua.

To gain more clarity on the incident, he added that an in-depth examination of the CCTV footage, further scrutiny of the evidence, and an autopsy will be carried out.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

