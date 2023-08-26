Thai Prime Minister visits Phuket to discuss airport expansion plans

Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, arrives at Pheu Thai Party headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

The current Prime Minister of Thailand, Srettha Thavisin, recently made an official visit to Phuket, where he held extensive discussions concerning the proposed expansion of Phuket International Airport and future strategies for the development of the province’s tourism industry.

Srettha, renowned for his proactive approach to governance, set foot at Phuket International Airport yesterday, right around 11am. In a series of meetings with the airport’s top brass, he discussed potential plans and strategies for expanding the airport’s capacity. This move is seen as a vital step to accommodate the growing number of tourists visiting the island and to further strengthen Phuket’s position as a premier global tourist destination.

Post the discussions at the airport, the Prime Minister then shifted his attention to other pressing matters concerning Phuket’s economic growth. Around half past two in the afternoon, he initiated interactions with local business operators. Over a span of two hours, until 4.30pm, they exchanged ideas on various aspects of provincial development.

As the clock struck five, Srettha proceeded to meet with entrepreneurs operating along Thalang Road in the heart of Phuket Old Town. A detailed discussion ensued about the current business landscape, potential growth areas, and key challenges faced by the business community in the region.

Later in the evening, at 8pm, Srettha convened a meeting with operators from Bangla Road. The focus of their dialogue was predominantly on the tourism industry, with specific emphasis on implementing practical proposals for extending operating hours, which is expected to boost tourism-related revenue.

On the following day, Srettha plans to engage with business operators in Phang Nga. The agenda was centred around developing wellness tourism in the Andaman provinces, a promising area that has been gaining global traction in recent years. After a day filled with fruitful discussions and new insights, Srettha returned to Bangkok later in the afternoon, reports The Pattaya News.

