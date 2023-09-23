Thai PM outlines global expansion strategy at New York meeting

Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

A significant meeting took place yesterday at the St. Regis Hotel in New York, where Thailand’s Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin, teamed up with the Minister of Finance to lay down important policies for a Thai national team operating in the United States.

Imposing his government’s work philosophy, PM Srettha stressed the importance of embracing progress in line with the rule of law. The primary objective of these new policies is to open up borders to support businesses across multiple continents. The national team is slated to take proactive steps in bilateral and multilateral undertakings to spur Thailand’s gross domestic product (GDP).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is expected to have a pivotal role in this endeavour. Their task will be to drive international investment, a move purposed to bolster the national economy.

After visiting rural areas, interacting with the locals, and gaining insights into their struggles, Srettha stated that he realized what the people need and we will launch campaigns to aid them as soon as possible. He assured that his government is cognisant of the people’s needs and will be launching campaigns to assist them promptly.

The new government’s agricultural policy plans to foster partnerships between major companies and local farmers to potentially increase production rates. In light of the anticipated El Niño weather phenomenon this year, the administration is encouraging the adoption of plantations that require lower water usage and are in demand on the global market, reports The Pattaya News.

Recently, the 61 year old Srettha announced plans to revise the nation’s cannabis law and put an end to the free use of cannabis and emphasise that cannabis should be used only for medical purposes. During the interview with Bloomberg, PM Srettha revealed that he will end the free use of cannabis within six months.

