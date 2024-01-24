Thai naval forces intercept tax-evading oil vessel near Ta Lu Island

An oil-carrying vessel, illegally modified and suspected of tax evasion, was intercepted and detained by the Royal Thai Fleet near Ta Lu Island in Rayong province, in the Gulf of Thailand on Monday, January 22. The incident took place in the Sattahip district of Chon Buri, following a tip-off that led to the naval forces taking swift action.

Originally registered as a general cargo ship, the vessel had undergone unauthorised alterations to accommodate the transport of oil. Upon inspection, Thai naval authorities discovered a staggering 104,000 litres of diesel fuel on board, suspected to be tax-evaded, adding to the severity of the crime.

In addition to the confiscated fuel, three crew members were also found on the vessel, their identities have not yet been released. The crew members were brought along with the vessel to the Naval Command Headquarters located in Sattahip, where they are currently under investigation by the relevant officials.

This operation showcases a successful collaboration between various agencies. The Centre for Maintaining National Maritime Interests Region 1, the Excise Department, the Marine Office’s Pattaya and Rayong Branches, and the Chonburi Provincial Fisheries Office all played crucial roles in the interception and subsequent investigation, reported The Pattaya News.

This incident sends a clear message to potential violators of maritime regulations about the vigilance and effectiveness of Thai naval forces and their dedication to maintaining the integrity of the nation’s maritime interests. The authorities continue to investigate, seeking to understand the full extent of this illicit operation and to hold those involved accountable.

In related news, Thai luxury car importers, executive directors of Cha Yen and S.U.V. Auto, surrendered to the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) for tax evasion, avoiding 59 million baht in taxes on four Lamborghini cars. This comes amid similar allegations against PM Srettha Thavisin earlier this year, which reportedly reached an agreement recently.