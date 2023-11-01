Pattaya suicide attempt: Thai man makes the jump after arguing with girlfriend

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News.

A 30 year old Thai man attempted to take his own life yesterday when he jumped from the second floor of a condominium in Pattaya.

The Thai man, whose name is being withheld to protect his privacy, leapt after a disagreement with his girlfriend. The incident occurred at 6am at a residential complex in the Nongprue sub-district of Banglamung district, Chon Buri province.

Pattaya Police, upon receiving the report, immediately collaborated with the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan rescue team and rushed to the location. On arrival, rescuers found the Thai man lying on the ground adjacent to the condominium.

It was reported that the man had minor injuries on his back, hips, and ankles. Subsequently, the Thai man was transported to a local hospital for appropriate medical attention.

According to the information gathered from the man’s girlfriend during a police interview, the incident was triggered by a disagreement over the man’s request to hang out with his friends, which his girlfriend did not approve of.

In response to this, the Thai man, in a fit of anger, proceeded to the balcony of their second-floor apartment and jumped. His injuries are a direct result of this action.

Multiple eyewitnesses at the scene corroborated the girlfriend’s account, confirming that the Thai man jumped of his own accord. As of the time of filing this report, the Thai man remains in the hospital, receiving treatment for his injuries, reported Pattaya News.

This story is developing and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

In related news, a Thai community leader committed suicide at his home in the central province of Nakhon Nayok after a plan to kill his ex-wife at a school failed.

The director of Wang Phan Thip Phantaram School contacted officers at Mueang Nakhon Nayok Police Station after the school shooting incident at around 3pm on October 30.

Officers rushed to the scene and discovered a bullet hole in a classroom wall and a bullet shell on the floor. Read more about this story HERE.

Follow us on :













Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.