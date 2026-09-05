Thai man kicks 70 year old Brit in face on Jomtien Beach

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 5, 2026, 2:23 PM
1 minute read
Thai man kicks 70 year old Brit in face on Jomtien Beach | Thaiger
Photo via MGR Online

A 70 year old British man was kicked in the face and punched on Jomtien Beach in Pattaya on September 3, with police detaining the alleged attacker after he tried to flee.

Pattaya City Police and Sawang Boriboon rescue workers responded near Jomtien Soi 10, where they found Anton Gilmour Wild with facial injuries and swelling. Rescue workers gave him first aid before taking him to hospital for treatment.

A Thai man, aged about 35, was found nearby and identified as the alleged attacker.

A 70 year old British man was kicked in the face and punched on Jomtien Beach before police detained the Thai man accused of attacking him.
Photo via MGR Online

The man claimed Wild was involved in the theft of a motorcycle and said he had found some form of evidence on him. He said he had followed Wild to the beach to question and confront him over the matter.

Police did not immediately accept the claim, saying the man gave inconsistent answers and appeared intoxicated.

MGR Online reported that the Thai man tried to flee, but police restrained and handcuffed him before taking him to Pattaya City Police Station.

A 70 year old British man was kicked in the face and punched on Jomtien Beach before police detained the Thai man accused of attacking him.
Photo via MGR Online

Wild’s friend, who was angry about the assault, shouted at the detained man, prompting officers to keep the two sides apart.

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Initial witness accounts and CCTV showed the Thai man crossing the road towards Wild, who was sitting and talking with a group of foreign friends.

The two spoke briefly before the Thai man kicked Wild in the face, knocking him to the ground, and then punched him again. Bystanders stepped in to stop the assault and alerted police.

The Thai man was taken to Pattaya City Police Station for questioning over the attack and his claim about the motorcycle theft. Police are continuing to establish what happened before deciding on further legal action.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 5, 2026, 2:23 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.