Friend suspects gambling debt link after man found dead on Pattaya beach

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 7, 2026, 9:47 AM
195 1 minute read
Friend suspects gambling debt link after man found dead on Pattaya beach | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวพัทยา Pattayanews

A Thai man was found dead on Jomtien Beach in Pattaya yesterday, July 6, with a friend suggesting that it may have been linked to a gambling debt.

A resident jogging near Soi Jomtien 10 discovered the body early in the morning and alerted officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station.

The deceased was later identified as 46 year old Odd. He was found shirtless, wearing only black trousers. Police recovered a broken necklace with a Buddhist amulet in his left hand, while his mobile phone, flipflops and a red T-shirt were found a short distance from the body.

A 51 year old taxi driver, Noi, told police he knew Odd because they were from the same village in Si Saket province. He said Odd worked as a body paint artist but did not know what had led to his death.

Thai man found dead on Jomtien Beach in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวพัทยา Pattayanews

Odd’s friend, 46 year old Saman, told police and KhaoSod that he had visited Odd on July 5. Odd said he owed 2,500 baht from gambling and feared he could be killed if he failed to repay the debt.

Saman said he gave Odd 100 baht to buy food and drink before leaving. He told investigators he believed his friend’s death was the result of foul play rather than suicide or a medical condition. Police have not confirmed that claim.

Investigators reviewing CCTV footage reported that a suspicious man arrived at the beach on a white Honda Click motorcycle at about 4.30am. According to police, the man walked onto the beach at about 4.48am, after which Odd was seen struggling before later lying motionless on the sand.

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Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวพัทยา Pattayanews

Police said the man later returned from the beach, rode the motorcycle to a group of transwomen standing about 50 metres from where the body was found, and left the area at around 6.30am.

Authorities transferred Odd’s body to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at Police General Hospital in Bangkok to determine the cause of death.

Police said further evidence will be collected, and the man seen in the CCTV footage will be questioned as part of the ongoing investigation.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 7, 2026, 9:47 AM
195 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.