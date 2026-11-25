A Thai influencer known as Super Bank has been criticised online after he filmed himself kicking his krathong across a reservoir in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, during Loy Krathong night.

The clip was recorded late yesterday, November 24, and shows pieces of his float landing on krathongs that other people had set on the water.

In the video, the influencer shouts in a southern Thai dialect that he is alone again, as he has been year after year, before kicking the float he had brought and scattering it across the reservoir.

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According to Khaosod, the stunt startled others taking part in the festival there.

The influencer is known for videos of himself carrying passengers on his motorcycle and has several hundred thousand followers across social media.

The clip spread quickly on social media, where commenters called his behaviour thoughtless and disrespectful to a tradition handed down through generations of Thai families.

Some commenters urged people to unfollow and report his account, saying the behaviour was disrespectful and set a poor example for young people.

Loy Krathong draws large crowds of Thais and foreign tourists to rivers, canals and reservoirs each year to float decorated baskets as an offering to the water goddess.

In April, another Thai influencer faced criticism over a Songkran prank video in which he appeared to smear tile grout on festivalgoers, and he later said the substance was tapioca flour.

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