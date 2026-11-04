Thai-French woman says Pattaya convenience store staff’s manner unfriendly

A Thai-French woman shared a video of an argument with a convenience store employee over stray dogs in Pattaya, prompting divided reactions online.

The woman, better known as Keth among her followers, posted the footage on her social media accounts on Monday, November 2, with the caption, “Who’s gonna bite me? Stray dog, no. This 7-11 staff, yes.”

In the video, Keth crouches outside a 7-Eleven store, stroking a white stray dog while another dog stands nearby. A loud bang is heard as a store employee approaches and warns her to be careful around the dogs.

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Keth stands up, swears at the employee in English and asks why he made the noise. She says the dogs are strays and that she is not responsible for them, adding, “I’m not their mother.”

The employee tells her the dogs cannot stay there. Keth says she lives in Bangkok, not Pattaya, and again asks why he made the noise.

The employee replies that he did not ask where she lived, says he was trying to shoo the dog away and returns inside the store. Keth then walks away, telling the camera she was unhappy with the employee’s behaviour.

Online reactions were divided. Some viewers said the employee was trying to protect Keth because she was close to the dogs, which they suggested might have bitten customers before.

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Others said he should have warned her politely rather than making a loud noise. Some commenters said the dispute may have stemmed from a misunderstanding or language barrier.

In her post, Keth disputed the view that the employee had approached her with a good intention to warn her. She said his facial expression appeared unfriendly and suggested he was displeased with her actions.

The employee and the convenience store company had not publicly commented on the incident.

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