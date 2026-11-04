Thai-French woman says Pattaya convenience store staff’s manner unfriendly

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 4, 2026, 9:50 AM
1 minute read
Thai-French woman says Pattaya convenience store staff’s manner unfriendly
Photo via Facebook/ Cat Justketh

A Thai-French woman shared a video of an argument with a convenience store employee over stray dogs in Pattaya, prompting divided reactions online.

The woman, better known as Keth among her followers, posted the footage on her social media accounts on Monday, November 2, with the caption, “Who’s gonna bite me? Stray dog, no. This 7-11 staff, yes.”

In the video, Keth crouches outside a 7-Eleven store, stroking a white stray dog while another dog stands nearby. A loud bang is heard as a store employee approaches and warns her to be careful around the dogs.

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Keth stands up, swears at the employee in English and asks why he made the noise. She says the dogs are strays and that she is not responsible for them, adding, “I’m not their mother.”

Thai-French woman and convenience store staff argue in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ Cat Justketh

The employee tells her the dogs cannot stay there. Keth says she lives in Bangkok, not Pattaya, and again asks why he made the noise.

The employee replies that he did not ask where she lived, says he was trying to shoo the dog away and returns inside the store. Keth then walks away, telling the camera she was unhappy with the employee’s behaviour.

Online reactions were divided. Some viewers said the employee was trying to protect Keth because she was close to the dogs, which they suggested might have bitten customers before.

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Stray dog argument in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ Cat Justketh

Others said he should have warned her politely rather than making a loud noise. Some commenters said the dispute may have stemmed from a misunderstanding or language barrier.

In her post, Keth disputed the view that the employee had approached her with a good intention to warn her. She said his facial expression appeared unfriendly and suggested he was displeased with her actions.

The employee and the convenience store company had not publicly commented on the incident.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 4, 2026, 9:50 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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