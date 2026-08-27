Thai-European man held in Pattaya ketamine vape crackdown

Police arrested a Thai-European man in an undercover operation targeting the sale of pod k, a ketamine-laced e-cigarette, with several items seized from his rented room in Pattaya.

The operation took place yesterday, August 26, when Bang Lamung Police Station officers were assigned to investigate suspected drug activity in the Na Kluea area in Bang Lamung district of Pattaya.

Officers had been monitoring drug-related activity around Soi Na Kluea 8 and the 100 Year Old Market after receiving a tip-off from local teenagers about the distribution of pod k.

Investigators then arranged for an undercover officer to contact the suspect, later identified as a 21 year old Thai-European man, through his Facebook account to place an order. The officer agreed to buy one pod k for 1,500 baht.

The suspect arranged for the purchase to take place outside an unnumbered rented room in Soi Phothisan, Village 6. Police investigators waited nearby while the undercover officer went to the agreed location.

When the suspect handed over the illegal item, the undercover officer gave a signal, and other officers moved in to arrest him.

Police said the suspect admitted selling the drug-laced e-cigarette to the undercover officer for 1,500 baht. The suspect also admitted previously using ketamine and the pods. He allegedly told police that additional K vape pods were hidden in his rented room.

Police searched the room and reported finding 10 ketamine pods and ketamine-laced vape juice in dark yellow packets labelled “Mango” inside a wardrobe drawer.

Officers also found about 0.51 grammes of ketamine, including its packaging, as well as seven used drug pods and packaging equipment.

Police charged the suspect with attempted distribution and distribution of a Category 2 narcotic, identified in the source as etomidate, for commercial purposes. He was also charged with possession of the substance without permission and possession of the Category 2 psychotropic substance ketamine without permission.

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