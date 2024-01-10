Thai deputy PM calls for stricter nightclub regulations after minor scandal

Photo courtesy of MGR Online

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, is set to enforce stricter regulations on night entertainment venues following an early morning raid on a nightclub in Pathum Thani on January 7, which resulted in the apprehension of 489 minors.

The venue, known as Heaven Rangsit, is alleged to have been operating without the necessary license and accommodating underage patrons. The police also discovered secret exits at the venue, reportedly used by minors to escape when authorities arrived.

Anutin issued a stern warning on January 8, asserting that all relevant bodies would ramp up their surveillance efforts to ensure that night entertainment venues comply with legal mandates. He announced that the Heaven Rangsit operator would face multiple charges, while individuals below the age of 16 would not face legal actions. However, their parents will be summoned for questioning regarding potential violations of child protection laws, reported The Pattaya News.

This recent raid at Heaven Rangsit is part of a wider initiative targeting nightclubs across Thailand. One such venue faced closure in December due to numerous violations, including non-compliance with regulations and serving alcohol to minors.

The Department of Provincial Administration (DPA), under the Ministry of the Interior, is responsible for the licensing and regulation of night entertainment venues across Thailand. The DPA voiced its commitment to working in tandem with the police force to tackle illegal activities in these establishments.

The discovery of underage patrons at Heaven Rangsit ignited a wave of condemnation from parents and child protection organisations, leading to demands for tighter laws and improved enforcement to prevent underage drinking and drug use within nightclubs.

In response to these concerns, Minister Anutin vowed to take decisive action, underlining the Thai government’s commitment to protecting children from the potential dangers associated with nightclubs.

This pledge comes amid a controversial move to extend opening hours for night entertainment venues, a move that has divided opinion. Supporters argue that the extension will enhance tourism, while detractors highlight the potential for increased noise complaints, drunk driving incidents, and possible crime.

Nevertheless, Anutin has maintained that the extension has been largely successful and noted that Pathum Thani was not included in the areas where operating hours were extended.

