Thai couple detained for alleged unauthorised infant burial near Pattaya

A Thai couple was taken into custody following an alleged infant burial attempt near the Huai Chak Nok Reservoir, neighbouring Pattaya in the province of Chon Buri. Their arrest on Wednesday, August 16, was undertaken by the coordinated efforts of the Huay Yai Police and their counterparts in Pattaya.

Acting on a tip-off from public-spirited locals, who had concerns about a man appearing to be burying an unknown object under a tree in close proximity to the Huai Chak Nok Reservoir, the police swiftly located and detained the man. Known only by his first name, Off, is a 32 year old Thai man.

Off, when questioned, explained that his partner, a woman with whom he had been involved for roughly three to four months, tragically miscarried their child after a slip and fall on August 12. Following this loss, his girlfriend expressed to him her desire for the stillborn baby to be laid to rest. Consequently, in what was undeniably an emotional moment, Off decided to perform the infant burial in the dim light of the early morning on the same day.

Police inspected the area beneath the tree where Off mentioned the infant was buried. Signs of recent burial were found. During excavation, police and rescue workers found a small foetus wrapped in cloth, umbilical cord intact. Initial investigations indicate the foetus was likely three to four months old.

The couple were then escorted to the police station by the officers for a deeper investigation into the circumstances surrounding the infant burial.

Regrettably, another infant tragedy occurred in Pattaya that day. On South Pattaya Road, a scavenger found a baby amid rubbish. The responsible person remains unidentified, and the police continue their search. Both incidents are separate and distressing.