Taiwanese man wanted on 15 warrants, including murder, arrested in Pattaya

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 13, 2026, 1:37 PM
1 minute read
Taiwanese man wanted on 15 warrants, including murder, arrested in Pattaya
Photo via Naewna

A 50 year old Taiwanese man wanted in Taiwan on 15 arrest warrants, including cases involving murder and fraud worth more than 70 million baht, was arrested outside his home in Pattaya on November 12.

Tourist Police and officers from the Chon Buri Immigration Office arrested Teng Qi Chen at around 5pm while he was smoking outside his house in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district. The operation was conducted in cooperation with Taiwanese police and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Thailand.

Thai officers began investigating Teng after receiving information from Taiwanese authorities that he was allegedly hiding in Thailand. They traced his address, revoked his visa and monitored his residence before confirming his identity when he stepped outside to smoke.

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Wanted Taiwanese man arrested in Pattaya
Photo via Naewna

According to Taiwanese police, Teng was wanted on 15 warrants covering 13 alleged fraud cases, one money laundering case and one murder case.

The reported financial losses from the fraud cases exceeded 70 million baht. Taiwanese investigators also alleged that Teng was involved in laundering money for Chinese online gambling operators. Authorities have not disclosed further details about the murder case.

Police said Teng initially entered Thailand on a tourist visa before changing his immigration status to a retirement visa.

He also reportedly established a jewellery company with two Thai partners and was listed as one of its directors.

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Taiwanese man arrested in Pattaya for murder and fraud in home country
Photo via Naewna

Thai investigators are examining the company’s bank accounts and financial transactions to determine whether they were used to transfer money connected to the alleged offences. Police said Teng could face additional charges in Thailand if evidence of criminal activity committed in the country is found.

Thailand has previously arrested Taiwanese nationals in separate cases. In February, a Taiwanese man was arrested in Phuket for operating a dental clinic illegally.

In April, a Taiwanese woman was detained at Suvarnabhumi International Airport after 30 Indian star tortoises were reportedly found concealed on her body.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 13, 2026, 1:37 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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