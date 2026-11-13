Taiwanese man wanted on 15 warrants, including murder, arrested in Pattaya

A 50 year old Taiwanese man wanted in Taiwan on 15 arrest warrants, including cases involving murder and fraud worth more than 70 million baht, was arrested outside his home in Pattaya on November 12.

Tourist Police and officers from the Chon Buri Immigration Office arrested Teng Qi Chen at around 5pm while he was smoking outside his house in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district. The operation was conducted in cooperation with Taiwanese police and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Thailand.

Thai officers began investigating Teng after receiving information from Taiwanese authorities that he was allegedly hiding in Thailand. They traced his address, revoked his visa and monitored his residence before confirming his identity when he stepped outside to smoke.

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According to Taiwanese police, Teng was wanted on 15 warrants covering 13 alleged fraud cases, one money laundering case and one murder case.

The reported financial losses from the fraud cases exceeded 70 million baht. Taiwanese investigators also alleged that Teng was involved in laundering money for Chinese online gambling operators. Authorities have not disclosed further details about the murder case.

Police said Teng initially entered Thailand on a tourist visa before changing his immigration status to a retirement visa.

He also reportedly established a jewellery company with two Thai partners and was listed as one of its directors.

Thai investigators are examining the company’s bank accounts and financial transactions to determine whether they were used to transfer money connected to the alleged offences. Police said Teng could face additional charges in Thailand if evidence of criminal activity committed in the country is found.

Thailand has previously arrested Taiwanese nationals in separate cases. In February, a Taiwanese man was arrested in Phuket for operating a dental clinic illegally.

In April, a Taiwanese woman was detained at Suvarnabhumi International Airport after 30 Indian star tortoises were reportedly found concealed on her body.

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