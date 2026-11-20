Police uncovered a transnational scam operation and arrested four foreign suspects in Pattaya on November 17 after the Taiwanese leading gang member had a dispute with his Thai neighbours.

The investigation began after a Thai man filed a complaint against his foreign neighbour, identified as 33 year old Taiwanese national Jian. The complainant also submitted CCTV footage showing their confrontation to police.

The footage showed Jian reversing his yellow sedan along an alley while avoiding another passing vehicle. His car nearly hit the complainant’s motorcycle, prompting the Thai man’s wife to approach and ask him to stop.

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Although no collision occurred, Jian got out of his vehicle and argued with the woman over her intervention. Her husband then stepped forward to protect her, and the confrontation escalated.

The Thai man punched Jian in the face, prompting the Taiwanese man to retrieve an iron bar from his car. The Thai man subsequently returned to his house and came back with a machete. The woman managed to intervene before the confrontation escalated further.

Police initially investigated the neighbour dispute but later expanded their inquiries after uncovering evidence linking Jian and his associates to a transnational romance scam operation.

According to police, Jian was the suspected leader of a group using a house in Pattaya as a base for the scam. The suspects contacted victims through the SOUL dating application and persuaded them to invest in fraudulent businesses. The operation reportedly caused financial losses exceeding 400 million baht.

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Police raided the house on November 17. Footage of the operation shared by Amarin TV showed Jian attempting to avoid arrest by climbing through a window onto an awning while wearing only underwear.

He was unable to escape and eventually climbed back inside, where officers arrested him. Police reportedly found that Jian was wanted under eight arrest warrants issued in Thailand and overseas.

Three other suspects were also arrested at the property. They were identified as Chinese nationals Junsho, Haifeng and Yabin.

Immigration checks reportedly found that Jian had overstayed his visa by nearly four years, while Haifeng had overstayed by almost seven years.

Officers seized 36 mobile phones, three computers, tablets and counterfeit Immigration Bureau stamps during the operation. The items were taken as evidence for further investigation.

Police said they planned to examine the group’s financial transactions to trace the alleged scam proceeds and identify other people who may have been involved.

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