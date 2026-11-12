Swiss man arrested in Pattaya amid child sexual abuse allegations

Thailand has arrested a 72 year old Swiss man in Pattaya over alleged possession of child sexual abuse material, following an investigation into suspected sexual abuse involving his daughter.

The man, identified only as Arthur, was arrested by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) on Tuesday, November 10, during an operation codenamed Bitter Choc.

Investigators also searched his home and seized numerous electronic devices and other evidence for forensic examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

The investigation began after the US-based Free A Girl foundation contacted the DSI seeking action against foreign nationals suspected of producing, possessing or distributing child sexual abuse material online, as well as sexually abusing or exploiting children in Thailand.

Investigators subsequently identified Arthur, who has a six year old daughter with his Thai wife. The family was living in Pattaya.

According to the DSI, investigators uncovered allegations that Arthur had sexually abused his daughter repeatedly over a period exceeding two years. They also found that he regularly took the child to entertainment venues in Pattaya at night.

The DSI also found that Arthur had previously come under investigation in Switzerland over suspected child sexual abuse, but there had been insufficient evidence to bring charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

They identified close relationships and regular contact between Arthur and foreign nationals suspected of similar activities in Pattaya and several other provinces.

Investigators reported suspicious incidents, including taking a young girl into toilets at entertainment venues and remaining inside for unusually long periods. Staff and others at the venues had to intervene and ask them to come out on several occasions.

Investigators suspect these activities may indicate links to a wider network involved in the sexual exploitation of children.

Arthur was arrested under a Criminal Court warrant on an allegation of possessing child sexual abuse material for the sexual benefit of himself or others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investigators also obtained a search warrant from Pattaya Provincial Court to examine his home in Bang Lamung district.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the search, officers recovered numerous electronic devices and biological evidence, which will undergo detailed forensic examination.

Following his arrest, Arthur was taken to the DSI for questioning before being brought before the Criminal Court for detention pending further proceedings.

Meanwhile, specialists from the Central Institute of Forensic Science conducted medical and psychological assessments of his daughter.

A multidisciplinary team is assessing the child’s safety and welfare while gathering evidence of the suspected abuse. The team will also conduct a specialist forensic interview to minimise distress and avoid questioning her repeatedly.

Related news