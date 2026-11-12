Swiss man arrested in Pattaya amid child sexual abuse allegations

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 12, 2026, 11:09 AM
2 minutes read
Swiss man arrested in Pattaya amid child sexual abuse allegations
Photo via DSI

Thailand has arrested a 72 year old Swiss man in Pattaya over alleged possession of child sexual abuse material, following an investigation into suspected sexual abuse involving his daughter.

The man, identified only as Arthur, was arrested by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) on Tuesday, November 10, during an operation codenamed Bitter Choc.

Investigators also searched his home and seized numerous electronic devices and other evidence for forensic examination.

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The investigation began after the US-based Free A Girl foundation contacted the DSI seeking action against foreign nationals suspected of producing, possessing or distributing child sexual abuse material online, as well as sexually abusing or exploiting children in Thailand.

A Swiss man was arrested in Pattaya over child abuse material allegations as investigators examine claims involving his young daughter.
Photo via DSI

Investigators subsequently identified Arthur, who has a six year old daughter with his Thai wife. The family was living in Pattaya.

According to the DSI, investigators uncovered allegations that Arthur had sexually abused his daughter repeatedly over a period exceeding two years. They also found that he regularly took the child to entertainment venues in Pattaya at night.

The DSI also found that Arthur had previously come under investigation in Switzerland over suspected child sexual abuse, but there had been insufficient evidence to bring charges.

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They identified close relationships and regular contact between Arthur and foreign nationals suspected of similar activities in Pattaya and several other provinces.

A Swiss man was arrested in Pattaya over child abuse material allegations as investigators examine claims involving his young daughter.
Photo via DSI

Investigators reported suspicious incidents, including taking a young girl into toilets at entertainment venues and remaining inside for unusually long periods. Staff and others at the venues had to intervene and ask them to come out on several occasions.

Investigators suspect these activities may indicate links to a wider network involved in the sexual exploitation of children.

Arthur was arrested under a Criminal Court warrant on an allegation of possessing child sexual abuse material for the sexual benefit of himself or others.

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A Swiss man was arrested in Pattaya over child abuse material allegations as investigators examine claims involving his young daughter.
Photo via DSI

Investigators also obtained a search warrant from Pattaya Provincial Court to examine his home in Bang Lamung district.

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During the search, officers recovered numerous electronic devices and biological evidence, which will undergo detailed forensic examination.

Following his arrest, Arthur was taken to the DSI for questioning before being brought before the Criminal Court for detention pending further proceedings.

A Swiss man was arrested in Pattaya over child abuse material allegations as investigators examine claims involving his young daughter.
Photo via DSI

Meanwhile, specialists from the Central Institute of Forensic Science conducted medical and psychological assessments of his daughter.

A multidisciplinary team is assessing the child’s safety and welfare while gathering evidence of the suspected abuse. The team will also conduct a specialist forensic interview to minimise distress and avoid questioning her repeatedly.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 12, 2026, 11:09 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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