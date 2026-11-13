Swedish fraud suspect arrested in Pattaya after 352-day overstay

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 13, 2026, 3:05 PM
1 minute read
Swedish fraud suspect arrested in Pattaya after 352-day overstay
Photo via IMM Thailand

A Swedish man wanted in his home country for allegedly posing as a police officer to defraud victims was arrested in Pattaya after immigration police discovered he had overstayed his visa by 352 days.

The suspect, identified as Lyon, was detained outside a hotel in central Pattaya at about 4.30pm yesterday, November 12, following a tip-off from the Nordic Police Liaison Office.

Swedish officials had issued an arrest warrant for Lyon in connection with a fraud case involving the alleged impersonation of police officers.

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A Swedish fraud suspect wanted for allegedly posing as a police officer was arrested in Pattaya after overstaying his visa by 352 days.
Photo via IMM Thailand

According to immigration police, Lyon allegedly pretended to be a police officer to gain victims’ trust before persuading them to hand over money or valuables.

Investigators said he subsequently left Sweden and travelled to Thailand, where he had been staying in Pattaya.

After receiving information from the Nordic Police Liaison Office, the Immigration Bureau worked with Chon Buri Immigration Police to locate Lyon.

Their enquiries led them to a hotel in Pattaya, where officers spotted a foreign man matching the description provided by their Nordic counterparts.

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A Swedish fraud suspect wanted for allegedly posing as a police officer was arrested in Pattaya after overstaying his visa by 352 days.
Photo via IMM Thailand

Police approached the man outside the hotel, identified themselves and requested his passport and identification documents. Checks confirmed that he was Lyon.

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Immigration records showed that he had permission to remain in Thailand until November 26, 2025, but had continued staying in the country after that date.

Police calculated that he had overstayed his permitted stay by 352 days.

A Swedish fraud suspect wanted for allegedly posing as a police officer was arrested in Pattaya after overstaying his visa by 352 days.
Photo via IMM Thailand

Lyon was charged with remaining in Thailand after his permission to stay had expired. Police said he was informed of his legal rights and admitted the overstay charge.

He was then taken to the Chon Buri Immigration Office before being transferred to Pattaya City Police Station for further legal proceedings.

The Immigration Bureau said the arrest was part of its ongoing cooperation with international law enforcement agencies to track foreign fugitives in Thailand and take action against those violating immigration laws.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 13, 2026, 3:05 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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