2 Pattaya men admit most of Russian siblings case but deny premeditation

Two Thai suspects, who were arrested for killing two Russian siblings, appeared at Pattaya Provincial Court on October 2 and denied premeditated murder. One suspect also denied sexually assaulting the female victim, while the other admitted to the allegation.

The suspects, 43 year old Thana “Pong” Kirdthong and 39 year old Thongchai “Thong” Srinin, were arrested in connection with the deaths of the Russian siblings, aged 22 and 17, whose bodies were found buried near Khao Chi Chan in Chon Buri province in late July.

Police tracked down the two men following the discovery. Investigators have also linked the suspects and alleged accomplices to other criminal cases, including the reported murder of a family of three in Chon Buri in June. The details and status of that separate case were not provided in the supplied report.

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During today’s court appearance, Pong and Thong acknowledged the charges and entered their pleas. Both admitted offences involving firearms, ammunition and a grenade, as well as impersonating officials and unlawfully detaining another person.

The two men also admitted concealing, moving or destroying the bodies to hide the deaths and their causes. They pleaded guilty to a robbery charge alleging that they carried out a night-time robbery while posing as police officers, wearing police uniforms and carrying firearms, during which a person died.

However, both denied the charge of premeditated murder. Their statements also differed over the sexual assault allegation: Pong denied sexually assaulting the female victim, while Thong reportedly admitted to it.

As parts of the case remain contested, the court referred the matter to the rights-protection process. The next hearing is scheduled for October 20 at 9am.

The court denied bail and ordered both suspects to remain in custody. The decision reportedly took into account the potential penalties, the alleged seriousness of the offences and concerns about possible flight or interference with evidence.

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