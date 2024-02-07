Trunk trouble: Illegal elephant pants imports surge sparks probe

A surge of illegal imports of Thai elephant pants from China and neighbouring countries led to an official investigation on February 5. Phumtham Wechayachai, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, directed the Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) to look into this matter. These infringing items were spotted at various tourist hotspots, being sold at prices significantly lower than the original Thai-made products.

Thai elephant pants, along with other unique Thai designs such as the Korat Cat, are recently registered copyrights protected under Thai intellectual property laws, as confirmed by DIP officials. These distinctive garments have become widely popular, with Thai elephant pants even making it to the top trending list on a global platform, Twitter.

However, this popularity has also brought an unwelcome spotlight on the product. A substantial influx of counterfeit elephant pants has been noted, originating from China and other nearby countries. These knock-offs, sold at a fraction of the price of the authentic items, have caused a stir on social media, leading to the ensuing controversy.

Prompted by the Commerce Minister’s directive, DIP officials commenced a thorough inspection of suspected counterfeit elephant pants in popular tourist districts. They also took steps to educate vendors on the significance of intellectual property rights and the essential role they play in safeguarding the interests and creative output of the Thai people.

In addition to these measures, the DIP teamed up with Customs officials to enhance the scrutiny of imported goods at the Thai border. Their collaborative efforts also extended to other relevant agencies, with a common goal of curbing the proliferation of counterfeit products in local markets. This initiative not only covers Thai elephant pants but also extends to other Thai intellectual property assets, said the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, Phumtham Wechayachai.

“Protecting our nation’s intellectual property is a matter of utmost priority. We will not tolerate any infringements that tarnish the uniqueness and creativity of Thai products. Our actions in this regard will be swift and decisive.”

This case underscores the challenges posed by infringement of intellectual property rights and the urgent need for concerted actions to address this issue. The effort of the Thai DIP and Customs officials to clamp down on counterfeit products is an important step towards preserving the distinctiveness and authenticity of Thai intellectual property.