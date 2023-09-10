Supreme administrative court dismisses cannabis legalisation case against former health minister

Image by Pfüderi from pixabay

The Supreme Administrative Court has put an end to a lawsuit targeting the former Public Health Minister. The plaintiffs, who took legal action against the former minister, have been categorically defined as not being direct victims of the legalisation of cannabis, hence their case has been dismissed.

This news follows in the wake of the Administrative Court’s earlier decision, which also dismissed the case, effectively taking it off the legal radar. Dr Smith Srisont, the President of the Forensic Physician Association of Thailand, along with six opposition MPs of the previous administration, were the plaintiffs who set the wheels of this case in motion. They protested against the former public health minister and two other individuals, claiming their decision to remove cannabis from the national list of narcotics was against the law.

However, the court has put a halt to this lawsuit, stating that it cannot be pursued any further in the Administrative Court. The reasoning behind this is the plaintiffs’ lack of direct victim status. The court emphasised that the plaintiffs are not considered direct victims of the legalisation of cannabis, thus nullifying their right to file this case, reports The Pattaya News.

According to the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine (DTAM), cannabis shops are currently allowed to open near schools in Thailand, as there is no specific legislation limiting their locations. For more information on this story, click the LINK to read more.

In another piece of news about cannabis legalisation, the Department of Health (DOH) under the Ministry of Public Health has issued a warning to the public about using cannabis in public spaces as the odour and smoke of cannabis is considered a nuisance under the Ministry of Public Health’s announcement. Penalties include imprisonment for up to 3 months or a fine not exceeding 25,000 baht, or both.

