Sudden plankton bloom in Sri Racha leads to mass fish mortality

A beach in Sri Racha was transformed into a macabre spectacle as a vast number of dead fish washed ashore on Friday, September 8. The sight at Bang Phra Beach was both surprising and concerning, with the sheer volume of dead fish proving too substantial for an accurate estimate.

Locals, familiar with the ebb and flow of the seaside life, spoke to Thai media, putting forth their belief that the cause of this mass marine mortality was the recent monsoon that had lashed across Thailand. While Pattaya remained unaffected, the relentless days of rainfall altered the composition of the sea dramatically. The torrent of fresh water pouring into the sea led to a swift change in the sea’s conditions.

This sudden influx of freshwater triggered a natural occurrence known as a plankton bloom. Characterised by a distinct green hue in the seawater and often accompanied by an unpleasant odour, this phenomenon is more than just an aesthetic disruption. It has a profound effect on marine life. The bloom of plankton depletes the water’s oxygen levels, creating an inhospitable environment for fish, leading to their untimely demise.

Officials and authorities have estimated that it will take approximately one week for the seawater to return to its normal state, reported The Pattaya News.

A similar event happened on Bang Saen Beach in Chon Buri province, back in March as well. In this event, over 8,000 kilogrammes of chacunda gizzard shad were found on the beach. Many people thought the incident was caused by a change in sea current, or due to a flood of wastewater being dumped into the ocean. However, the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources confirmed that the incident was the result of a damaged fishing net.

