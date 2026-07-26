Speedboat sinks off Pattaya, four tourists rescued

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Four tourists escaped unharmed after their speedboat sank in rough seas near Koh Khram, about 12 nautical miles off the Pattaya coast, on Friday, July 24.

The group, two foreign men and two Thai women, were left stranded in the water when the vessel went down in the heavy swell. Pattaya City’s rescue boat 501 reached the scene and brought all four passengers safely to shore, with no injuries reported.

Sawang rescue volunteers later towed the sunken speedboat back to shore in the Bang Saray area.

After completing the rescue, the crew of boat 501 remained at sea for some time because of the rough conditions, sheltering behind Koh Kret until the weather eased enough for a safe return to port.

Sea conditions were recorded at level 3 to 4 at the time, according to initial reports. Police have urged boat operators and tourists to take extra caution whenever sea conditions turn rough.

Anyone needing emergency assistance at sea can contact the Pattaya City Hall hotline on 1337.

In another separate incident, a speedboat carrying five tourists on a fishing trip sank off the coast of Surat Thani after being swamped by large waves. Marine police, alerted by relatives of the boat’s driver, dispatched a rescue team after receiving a distress call at 12.20am. The vessel took on water despite efforts to pump it out, eventually sinking and leaving the group stranded at sea. Nearby fishing boats reached them first, before marine police arrived and transported all five safely to Laem Thuat Pier in Don Sak district. No injuries were reported in the incident.