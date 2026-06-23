Explicit videos lead to arrest of South Korean man in Pattaya

Police arrested a South Korean man at an accommodation in Pattaya on Sunday, June 22, for distributing sex videos online and possessing drugs.

Officers from Chon Buri Tourist Police raided an accommodation in Pattaya and arrested 30 year old South Korean national, Louis Kim.

According to KhaoSod, police had been investigating Kim over videos uploaded to social media showing him in sexual activities with Thai women. During questioning, police said Kim admitted to posting the videos online.

Officers have not confirmed whether the women featured in the footage consented to being recorded or whether the foreign suspect profited financially from distributing the content.

Police also searched the accommodation and reportedly discovered multiple types of illegal drugs. Officers seized 21.36 grammes of crystal methamphetamine, 304.32 grammes of ketamine, 296 ecstasy tablets and nine ketamine-laced electronic cigarettes, commonly known as Pod K.

Police charged Kim under Section 14(4) of the Computer Crime Act for allegedly uploading obscene content into a computer system. The offence carries a penalty of up to five years in prison, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.

The accused also faces charges under Section 287(1) of the Criminal Code for allegedly distributing explicit material to the public. That offence carries a penalty of up to three years in prison, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both.

In relation to the drugs found at the scene, police said Kim also faces additional charges for possession of Category 1 and Category 2 narcotics with intent to sell. If convicted, the charges could carry penalties of up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to 2 million baht.

According to KhaoSod, investigators are continuing to question the accused and expand the investigation to identify the source of the seized drugs, particularly the Pod K. Police are also examining whether others may be connected to the case.

In a similar case last year, a Russian man, a Thai woman and another foreign national faced charges after footage of sexual activity inside a moving pickup truck circulated online. The Russian national attempted to leave Thailand but was stopped by police at the airport.