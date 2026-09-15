Police trace Pattaya woman accused of stealing from South Korean man

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 15, 2026, 11:04 AM
1 minute read
Police trace Pattaya woman accused of stealing from South Korean man | Thaiger
Photo via DailyNews

A South Korean tourist filed a complaint after waking up to find 25,000 baht missing from his bag and the Thai woman he had met on Pattaya Walking Street gone.

The 33 year old South Korean man, Yeonho, went to Mueang Pattaya Police Station with a Thai friend at about 1.30pm on September 14 to file a theft complaint. He provided police with CCTV footage and other evidence relating to the case.

The CCTV footage reportedly showed a woman wearing a short skirt walking through the hotel hallway with Yeonho. The woman was later recorded leaving the hotel alone.

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South Korean man accuses Pattaya woman of theft
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Yeonho told police that he met the Thai woman at an entertainment venue on Pattaya Walking Street on September 10. He said he did not know her name, although she told him that she knew him and had met him previously. He invited the woman to his hotel room, where they continued drinking together.

Yeonho said he became intoxicated and fell asleep. When he woke at about 7am the following morning, the woman had left without saying goodbye.

He then noticed that his bag had been left open and that 25,000 baht in cash was missing. Yeonho suspected that the woman had taken the money.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage in an attempt to trace the woman. She has not been named by police, and the case remains at the complaint and investigation stage.

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Thai woman accused of stealing from South Korean man
Photo via DailyNews

The report follows another alleged theft case involving foreign tourists in Pattaya on September 13. Five Indian nationals accused five Thai women of taking a combined 24,000 baht in cash from them after the two groups went to a five-star hotel.

The Indian men said they had initially agreed to sex services before taking the women to the hotel where they were staying. In an interview with KhaoSod English, they alleged that they saw the women taking their money and confronted them.

The Indian tourists further alleged that the women threatened and assaulted them during the confrontation. The allegations had not been established as fact at the time of reporting.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 15, 2026, 11:04 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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