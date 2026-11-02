Kanchanaburi Power coach and player report racist remarks

Kanchanaburi Power’s South Korean head coach and Madagascan striker faced racist remarks after their Thai League 2 match against Pattaya United on September 1.

The match, held at Nong Prue Municipal Stadium in Pattaya, ended in a 2-2 draw. The result left Kanchanaburi Power, also known as Palang Kan, in sixth place, while Pattaya United remained 15th and at risk of relegation.

The alleged incident happened as Kanchanaburi Power coach Park Han-seo was walking towards the dressing room after the match.

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A group of fans, believed to support Pattaya United, reportedly shouted insults at him, including “kimchi” and other rude words in Thai and English.

The Madagaskan player, John Baggio, also reported being insulted after the game. The striker said people shouted “monkey” and “short” at him.

Videos shared by Thai news agencies showed the two Kanchanaburi Power members appearing angry and moving towards the group. Other team members and stadium staff intervened and escorted them into the dressing room. The incident did not escalate further.

Baggio later addressed the incident on social media, saying he was proud to play in the Thai football league because he loves Thailand. He also said he was proud of his skin colour and would never change it.

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Baggio said he had played in Thai League 1 for 10 years and had generally found Thai football fans respectful. He alleged that the person who insulted him in Pattaya was a foreigner who shouted “F*ck you” and “Monkey” at him.

Kanchanaburi Power issued a statement opposing all forms of discrimination and saying football connects people from around the world.

The Football Association of Thailand also condemned discrimination and said it would investigate the incident through its established procedures.

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