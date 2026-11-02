Kanchanaburi Power coach and player report racist remarks

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 2, 2026, 6:01 PM
1 minute read
Kanchanaburi Power coach and player report racist remarks
Photo via Facebook/ Kanchanaburi Power FC - พลังกาญจน์ เอฟซี

Kanchanaburi Power’s South Korean head coach and Madagascan striker faced racist remarks after their Thai League 2 match against Pattaya United on September 1.

The match, held at Nong Prue Municipal Stadium in Pattaya, ended in a 2-2 draw. The result left Kanchanaburi Power, also known as Palang Kan, in sixth place, while Pattaya United remained 15th and at risk of relegation.

The alleged incident happened as Kanchanaburi Power coach Park Han-seo was walking towards the dressing room after the match.

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A group of fans, believed to support Pattaya United, reportedly shouted insults at him, including “kimchi” and other rude words in Thai and English.

Kanchanaburi coach racism
Photo via Facebook/ ASEAN FOOTBALL

The Madagaskan player, John Baggio, also reported being insulted after the game. The striker said people shouted “monkey” and “short” at him.

Videos shared by Thai news agencies showed the two Kanchanaburi Power members appearing angry and moving towards the group. Other team members and stadium staff intervened and escorted them into the dressing room. The incident did not escalate further.

Baggio later addressed the incident on social media, saying he was proud to play in the Thai football league because he loves Thailand. He also said he was proud of his skin colour and would never change it.

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Thai league racism
Photo via Facebook/ ASEAN FOOTBALL

Baggio said he had played in Thai League 1 for 10 years and had generally found Thai football fans respectful. He alleged that the person who insulted him in Pattaya was a foreigner who shouted “F*ck you” and “Monkey” at him.

Kanchanaburi Power issued a statement opposing all forms of discrimination and saying football connects people from around the world.

The Football Association of Thailand also condemned discrimination and said it would investigate the incident through its established procedures.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 2, 2026, 6:01 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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