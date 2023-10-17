Songtaew standoff shakes Pattaya streets on Sunday night

Picture of Songtaew drivers' fight courtesy of Pattaya News.

Pattaya’s usually bustling streets took an unexpected turn on a recent Sunday night when a feud between two Songtaew drivers spiralled into a full-blown fight.

According to the Pattaya Police, the incident occurred at around 10.30pm on the night of October 15, along Pattaya Second Road in the Nongprue sub-district of Banglamung district, Chon Buri province.

The Songtaew, a popular means of public transportation for locals and tourists alike, is a converted pickup truck with two parallel benches in the back. This affordable mode of transportation has been a mainstay in Thailand for many years.

As police arrived at the scene, they found a group of Songtaew drivers in a heated argument, their voices raised in a cacophony of insults and accusations.

The ruckus caused by the arguing drivers drew a large crowd of foreign tourists and created a chaotic scene right in the middle of the road. Pattaya police expressed concern that such incidents could tarnish the city’s image as a top-tier tourist destination.

Eyewitnesses to the incident recounted how the drivers were initially quarrelling over parking spots, each eager to secure passengers for their respective vehicles.

Physical fight

The verbal spat soon escalated into a physical confrontation. As a result, a woman was kicked in the face. The ensuing melee brought traffic to a standstill until the police were able to intervene.

The aggrieved woman, a fellow Songtaew driver who requested anonymity, told Pattaya News that she was attacked by other drivers when she tried to assist her colleague. The conflict continued even after the drivers were escorted to the Pattaya Police Station.

In response to the incident, Pattaya police charged both parties and issued an undisclosed fine. The drivers were also sternly warned against repeating such behaviour in the future, a crucial step to preserve Pattaya’s image as a renowned tourist hub.

This episode underscores the competitive nature of the Songtaew business in Pattaya, a city that relies heavily on tourism. It serves as a stark reminder of the need for peaceful coexistence and mutual respect among service providers in the city.

The Pattaya police’s swift action in handling the situation sends a clear message about their commitment to maintaining order and ensuring the city’s reputation as a safe and welcoming destination for tourists from around the world.

