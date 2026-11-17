An alleged Singaporean drug trafficking boss wanted over a major narcotics network has been arrested at a condominium in Pattaya after spending more than a year hiding in Thailand.

The 38 year old suspect, identified only as Lee, was found with another Singaporean man, 39 year old N So, during a police operation reported yesterday, November 16.

Lee was wanted under an arrest warrant issued by a Singapore court on October 27, following an investigation linking him to a major drug network in the country.

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Singapore’s Central Narcotics Bureau contacted Thailand’s Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) for assistance in locating him.

Investigators discovered that Lee had been living in Thailand for more than a year, presenting himself as a businessman and frequently changing accommodation.

He reportedly moved between Bangkok’s Sukhumvit area and Phuket before disappearing from investigators’ radar.

Thai police traced his movements from Huai Khwang in Bangkok and eventually located him at a condominium in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.

During the investigation, officers also uncovered possible connections to people in Thailand’s business community. Police are examining whether anyone helped Lee evade arrest or warned him about police movements, allowing him to escape previous attempts to locate him.

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Officers raided the condominium and found Lee with his Thai girlfriend and fellow Singaporean N So.

A search uncovered one laptop and three mobile phones. Police said preliminary examination of the devices suggested communications involving the coordination and transportation of drugs to several Southeast Asian countries.

Immigration checks confirmed that both Singaporean men had remained in Thailand beyond their permitted stays. They were taken to Pattaya City Police Station for legal proceedings.

During his arrest, Lee admitted overstaying his permission to remain in Thailand but declined to comment on the drug allegations behind the Singapore arrest warrant.

He claimed he had been doing business with a Thai person known as Din and said the seized laptop was used to play the video game Dota 2.

Thai investigators are continuing to examine his suspected connections with the international drug network and whether anyone in Thailand assisted him while he was avoiding arrest.

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