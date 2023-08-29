Thailand’s September sizzle: Festivals, art, sports, and much more

Pictures courtesy of Pattaya News.

A vibrant array of festivals and events await visitors in Thailand this September. The calendar is packed with religious festivities, art and craft exhibitions, and a variety of sports events. Among these, the Tenth Lunar Month Festival, Ko Lae Boat Racing, Long-boat Racing, Cross-Region Travel Fair, and several marathons and half marathons stand out as key events, promising an exciting month ahead.

The Cross-Region Travel Fair, set to take place from September 1 to 3 in Central Hatyai, Songkhla, is the last in a series of five travel fairs organised throughout the year. The fair encourages cross-region travel and showcases a variety of promotions, deals, and DIY workshops reflecting local wisdom from all five regions of Thailand.

From September 1-3, Primo Piazza Khao Yai, and Nakhon Ratchasima will host the Khao Yai Clay Craft Creation. This three-day event offers a platform for pottery and ceramic products, clay performing arts, and pottery workshops. Attendees can also indulge in speciality menus by world-class chefs served on specially crafted pottery plates. The event is punctuated with music concerts, a lively clay carnival, and a clay caravan through the verdant landscapes of Khao Yai National Park and the Khorat UNESCO Global Geopark.

The 40th Bangkok Gems & Jewellery Fair will be held from September 6-10 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. This fair, marking its 40th anniversary, showcases a vast array of products ranging from raw gemstones to finished jewellery items. It is organised by the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, in collaboration with the Gem and Jewellery Institute of Thailand (GIT).

The Phanom Rung Light Phenomenon is set to happen from September 8-10 at the Phanom Rung Historical Park, Buri Ram. This is the third time this year that visitors can observe the sunlight through the 15 doors of Prasat Hin Phanom Rung, a phenomenon that occurs four times a year.

The Thai-Japan Iconic Music Fest 2023 is scheduled from September 22-24 at ICONSIAM, Bangkok. The annual music festival, marking the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-Japan’s friendship, promotes Thai and Japanese pop culture and features performances by over 50 renowned bands from both Thailand and Japan.

The Sakhon Nakhon Tao Ngoi Worship Tradition 2023 will take place from September 23-29 at Pung River Park, Tao Ngoi District. The annual ritual and dance performances to worship Phaya Tao Ngoi (turtle lord) will be held alongside illuminated long-boat processions and races, as well as a consumer fair.

The Kalasin Long-boat Racing Festival 2023 is from September 21-25 on the Pao River, Kamalasai District. The festival includes five days of long-boat races, folk performances, long-boat processions, and cheerleading competitions, as well as an ancient drum competition (Seng Klong King).

The Nakhon Si Thammarat Tenth Lunar Month Festival 2023 is planned from September 25 to October 14 at Princess Mother 84 Park (Thung Tha Lat). The 100th anniversary of the ‘Sat Duen Sip’ merit-making tradition in Nakhon Si Thammarat will be commemorated with 20 days and 20 nights of merit-making ceremonies, various activities, and music concerts.

Apart from these, several running events are taking place around Thailand in September. These include the Chiang Khan Super Half Marathon on September 3, the Chiang Mai 22K 2023 @Doi Suthep on September 10, and the Khao Yai Car Free Day 2023 on September 22.

Whether you’re looking for cultural immersion, sporting excitement, or a chance to admire and buy exquisite crafts, Thailand in September 2023 has something for everyone.

