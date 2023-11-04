Chon Buri: Security guard dies in motorbike crash in Banglamung district

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

Earlier yesterday morning, a tragic incident unfolded in the Banglamung district when a security guard lost his life in a motorbike accident. The unfortunate victim, 43 year old Somchai Saengrung, employed at Laem Chabang Port, crashed his motorbike into a tree on Sukhumvit Road near the entrance of Soi Banglamung 29 in the Banglamung sub-district, Chon Buri.

The Sawang Boriboon rescue team was swift to respond to the incident, arriving at the accident scene at 2.16am. They discovered the security guard’s lifeless body next to his white Honda Click, registered in Chon Buri, and confirmed that he had perished from the severe injuries sustained in the crash. His body was subsequently transported to Banglamung Hospital to facilitate the funeral arrangements.

A twist in the tale emerged when it was revealed that the first person to discover Somchai’s body was Chairat Boonchu, a 29 year old friend of the victim. Chairat, in his interaction with the authorities, confirmed that he and Somchai had attended a party at a local seafood restaurant earlier in the night.

The event featured a live concert and alcohol was served. Towards the end of the party, the security guard mysteriously vanished, leaving his friends puzzled about his sudden disappearance.

The shocking truth was revealed to Chairat while he was on his way home. He stumbled upon a motorbike by the side of the road and a body lying in a pool of blood.

He immediately recognised the motorbike and the victim as his friend, Somchai. Despite promptly alerting the authorities, it was sadly too late, reported Pattaya News.

Banglamung police have yet to determine the exact cause of the accident. They have committed to conducting a thorough investigation which will include reviewing CCTV footage from the site and interviewing Somchai’s friends who attended the party. The aim is to piece together the events that led to this unfortunate incident

Chairat revealed that he was returning home when he spotted a motorbike near a roadside tree.

“On closer inspection, I realised it was Somchai’s. He was lying there, surrounded by blood. I immediately contacted the authorities for help, but it was too late.”

The incident has cast a gloom over the district, leaving Somchai’s friends, colleagues, and the larger community in shock. As they mourn the security guard’s untimely loss, they hope the investigation will provide some much-needed answers about the circumstances that led to this tragic incident.

