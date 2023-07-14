Second Indian tourist in a month tragically drowns in Pattaya pool

Photo courtesy of TMN Cable TV Pattaya.

In a heartbreaking turn of events, an Indian tourist tragically met an untimely demise when he drowned at a hotel pool in Pattaya. The incident happened on Tuesday, July 11, less than a month after another Indian tourist also drowned in a Pattaya hotel pool.

Local media reports indicate that the authorities have refrained from disclosing the victim’s identity to the press, as they await the necessary steps to notify the individual’s grieving family.

The incident unfolded when the tourist, seemingly unaware of the pool’s depth, decided to take a swim. Unfortunately, it appeared that the victim could not swim, as surveillance footage from a CCTV camera captured his struggle to stay afloat before ultimately submerging into the pool’s depths.

The distressing incident transpired at an undisclosed hotel in Pattaya. As the investigation proceeds, the hotel’s name has been withheld to facilitate further inquiries.

Other tourists in the vicinity were unaware that the man was drowning, The Pattaya News reported. After the victim’s friend noticed him drowning, he called a hotel security guard, Tonkanya Pimwongsa, for help.

Tongkanya retrieved the victim from the pool and administered CPR in an effort to revive the tourist. However, the tragic outcome had already been sealed, as the victim had succumbed before medical assistance could save him.

The deceased awaits his family’s arrival at a local hospital.

On June 13, another Indian tourist drowned in a Pattaya hotel pool.

The 44 year old man, Vivek Kumar, was reportedly enjoying his time in the pool with an Indian woman, whose name has been withheld.

According to Mongkhon Wichasawat, a 22 year old witness, Kumar had been diving and playing in the water before he suddenly sank to the bottom of the pool. Despite the best efforts of Sawang Boriboon Rescue Services, they were unable to fully resuscitate Kumar. To read the full story click HERE.