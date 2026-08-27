Scot hospitalised after Pattaya girlfriend discovers another woman

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 27, 2026, 9:53 AM
1 minute read
Scot hospitalised after Pattaya girlfriend discovers another woman | Thaiger
Photo via Siamrath

A Scottish man suffered a serious head injury after his Thai girlfriend caught him talking to another woman and hit him with a glass and a bottle at a Pattaya restaurant early today, August 27.

Mueang Pattaya Police Station received a report of a fight at 12.16am and coordinated with Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan rescue workers to attend the scene.

A large crowd had gathered outside the restaurant when police and rescue workers arrived. Inside, a 41 year old Scottish man was found sitting at a table with a large wound to his head and significant bleeding.

Rescue workers provided first aid before taking him to hospital for further treatment.

A Thai girlfriend injured her Scottish boyfriend at a Pattaya restaurant after discovering he had been talking to another woman.
Photo via Naewna

Items inside the restaurant had also been damaged during the confrontation, with pieces of broken glass scattered across the floor.

The Thai woman involved in the dispute, identified as 49 year old Prang, remained at the restaurant. The Khon Kaen native was angry and shouting following the incident.

Prang told police that the injured man was her boyfriend and that they had been in a relationship for almost four years. She said she discovered her boyfriend had been talking to a woman who worked at a bar and confronted him about their relationship.

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A Thai girlfriend injured her Scottish boyfriend at a Pattaya restaurant after discovering he had been talking to another woman.
Photo via Naewna

According to Siam Chon News, Prang said the argument took a turn when her boyfriend told her to her face, “I love her.”

She said the statement made her extremely angry and she lost control of her emotions. She admitted grabbing a drinking glass and a soda bottle and striking her boyfriend several times.

At the time of reporting, police had not confirmed whether Prang would face charges, while the Scottish man’s condition following hospital treatment remained unknown.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 27, 2026, 9:53 AM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.