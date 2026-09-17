Scam victim says one cop slept, another played games as she sought help

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 17, 2026, 11:44 AM
1 minute read
Scam victim says one cop slept, another played games as she sought help | Thaiger
Photo via ซ้อเปา - เรื่องนี้ต้องใส่ใจ/ Bang Lamung Police Station

A woman who went to Bang Lamung Police Station in Chon Buri to report being scammed says she left without filing a complaint after finding one officer asleep and another playing a game.

The incident gained attention yesterday, September 16, after the Facebook page Sor Pao (ซ้อเปา เรื่องนี้ต้องใส่ใจ) shared the woman’s account and a video in which she tearfully described what happened.

According to the post, the woman had lost money to a scammer and went to the police station seeking help.

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She said she initially found an officer asleep and woke him to explain that she had been scammed.

The officer reportedly advised her to call 1441 and told her to speak to another officer on the second floor.

A scam report in Chon Buri ended without a complaint after a woman said she found one officer asleep and another playing a game.
Photo via ซ้อเปา – เรื่องนี้ต้องใส่ใจ

When she asked for directions to the second floor, the officer allegedly responded dismissively, telling her, “Go up whichever way you want.”

After reaching the second floor, the woman said she found another officer playing a game.

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She told him that she had been scammed and needed help, but said he continued playing the game and told her to sit and wait for a while.

While waiting, the woman tried to explain that she was worried any further delay could take the case beyond a 72-hour period.

The officer repeatedly interrupted her as she tried to explain the situation, she claimed.

The woman eventually left without filing the complaint and recorded a video while crying, saying that people seeking help from police should at least receive clear advice and be spoken to respectfully.

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The Facebook page also invited others who had experienced similar problems while trying to file police complaints to share their experiences.

Khaosod subsequently confirmed that the incident occurred at Bang Lamung Police Station in Chon Buri.

Police at the station are reviewing the facts before proceeding with the next steps.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 17, 2026, 11:44 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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