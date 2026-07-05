SAVE PATTAYA campaign rejects ‘lawless city’ claims

A SAVE PATTAYA campaign brought residents, business operators and local leaders together at Bali Hai Pier on July 3, where organisers called on a political commentator and presenters involved in a television programme to apologise over remarks they said damaged Pattaya’s reputation.

The gathering brought together representatives from across Pattaya, including entrepreneurs, local political figures, members of the public, songthaew operators and various civic networks.

Organisers said the campaign aimed to protect Pattaya’s reputation following criticism stemming from content aired on a television programme, which they believe could negatively affect the image of the internationally recognised tourist destination.

During the event, participants publicly declared their support for the SAVE PATTAYA campaign and called on Sirote Klampaiboon, a political commentator, and presenters involved in the programme to issue a public apology to Pattaya residents.

Several prominent Pattaya figures also addressed the crowd, stressing that Pattaya is “not a lawless city” and “has no mafia.”

Speakers further stated that Pattaya’s local elections have never been characterised by violence and urged the public to consider the facts rather than forming opinions based on information or commentary that they said could create misunderstandings about the city.

Siam Chon News reported that they encouraged the public to recognise the city’s standing as an international tourism destination and to distinguish between opinion and factual information.

The demonstration proceeded peacefully throughout. Officers from Pattaya City Police Station were deployed to facilitate the gathering and provide security for participants, ensuring the demonstration remained orderly and complied with the law.

In similar news, over 100 villagers in Chon Buri from Nong Hiang subdistrict and Nong Prue subdistrict gathered to protest against a plastic smelting factory, citing ongoing issues with foul odours and wastewater emissions.