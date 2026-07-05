SAVE PATTAYA campaign rejects ‘lawless city’ claims

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 5, 2026, 9:40 AM
50 1 minute read
SAVE PATTAYA campaign rejects ‘lawless city’ claims | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Siam Chon News

A SAVE PATTAYA campaign brought residents, business operators and local leaders together at Bali Hai Pier on July 3, where organisers called on a political commentator and presenters involved in a television programme to apologise over remarks they said damaged Pattaya’s reputation.

The gathering brought together representatives from across Pattaya, including entrepreneurs, local political figures, members of the public, songthaew operators and various civic networks.

Residents in Pattaya gathered for the SAVE PATTAYA campaign after television remarks they said had damaged the city’s reputation.
Photo via Siam Chon News

Organisers said the campaign aimed to protect Pattaya’s reputation following criticism stemming from content aired on a television programme, which they believe could negatively affect the image of the internationally recognised tourist destination.

During the event, participants publicly declared their support for the SAVE PATTAYA campaign and called on Sirote Klampaiboon, a political commentator, and presenters involved in the programme to issue a public apology to Pattaya residents.

Residents in Pattaya gathered for the SAVE PATTAYA campaign after television remarks they said had damaged the city’s reputation.
Photo via Siam Chon News

Several prominent Pattaya figures also addressed the crowd, stressing that Pattaya is “not a lawless city” and “has no mafia.”

Speakers further stated that Pattaya’s local elections have never been characterised by violence and urged the public to consider the facts rather than forming opinions based on information or commentary that they said could create misunderstandings about the city.

Siam Chon News reported that they encouraged the public to recognise the city’s standing as an international tourism destination and to distinguish between opinion and factual information.

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Residents in Pattaya gathered for the SAVE PATTAYA campaign after television remarks they said had damaged the city’s reputation.
Photo via Siam Chon News

The demonstration proceeded peacefully throughout. Officers from Pattaya City Police Station were deployed to facilitate the gathering and provide security for participants, ensuring the demonstration remained orderly and complied with the law.

In similar news, over 100 villagers in Chon Buri from Nong Hiang subdistrict and Nong Prue subdistrict gathered to protest against a plastic smelting factory, citing ongoing issues with foul odours and wastewater emissions.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 5, 2026, 9:40 AM
50 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.