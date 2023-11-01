Sattahip: Karaoke venues police check for compliance with regulations for tourist safety

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News.

In Sattahip, a thorough check of karaoke establishments in the vicinity of Tao Than Thong Thip Market took place on October 30. The inspection was led by the Sattahip Police Station’s chief, Police Colonel Panya Damlek, following the Royal Thai Police’s guidelines to maintain order in every area.

The main focus of the inspection was to ensure adherence to closing times, prevent underage entry, and stop the possession of weapons and illegal drugs among karaoke-goers at the Tao Than Thong Thip Market.

Pol. Col. Panya clarified that all venues inspected held the necessary business licenses and no deviations from the norm were spotted. He emphasised that any infringement of the law or rules would lead to immediate arrest.

In addition to these inspections, Sattahip police have been directed to carry out regular checks on entertainment venues. This move is aimed at ensuring the safety of both domestic and international visitors to these locations.

The significance of maintaining order and compliance in public venues is underscored by these inspections. Pol. Col. Panya’s commitment to enforcing the law, coupled with the Royal Thai Police’s policy, underlines the importance placed on public safety and compliance with regulations, Pol. Col. Panya said.

“The aim of these inspections is not to inconvenience businesses or patrons but to ensure that all laws and regulations are being adhered to. We believe that this will help to create a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone.”

Regular police inspections

This commitment to public safety is an important aspect of the work carried out by the Sattahip police. By regularly inspecting entertainment venues, they can ensure that standards are maintained and that the safety of visitors is prioritised.

The recent inspections show that karaoke venues in the vicinity of the Tao Than Thong Thip Market are adhering to the laws and regulations. This is a positive sign for visitors to these venues, who can enjoy their time knowing that these establishments are operating responsibly, reported Pattaya News.

While the inspections have not revealed any illegal activities or violations of the law, Pol. Col. Panya stressed that the police will continue to conduct regular checks. This ongoing commitment to ensuring compliance and maintaining public safety is a key part of the work carried out by the Sattahip police.

