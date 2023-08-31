Teenage symphony disrupted: Sattahip police operation strikes a chord, arrests 52 and seizes drugs

Image via The Pattaya News.

Sattahip was the scene of a police operation that resulted in the arrest of 52 teenagers and the seizure of illicit drugs. The operation was initiated following complaints from residents about loud music and an abundance of parked vehicles disrupting the tranquillity and traffic flow in the area. The inconsiderate parking had even blocked some residents’ driveways, leading to heightened tension and the eventual intervention of the police.

The raid, which took place yesterday, was led by Colonel Panya Damlek, the Chief of Sattahip Police. The Colonel revealed to the Pattaya News that the police force had been alerted to the disturbance caused by a party at a pool villa in M.4.

Upon arrival, the police discovered an array of 23 luxury cars parked haphazardly around the villa, indicative of the scale of the party and the affluence of the attendees. The partygoers, 52 in number, were a mix of both genders: 29 males and 23 females.

The Sattahip Police reported that the party was far from innocent fun. It was a hotbed for indulgence in illegal activities such as drug consumption and participation in the prohibited game of Hi-Low.

The raid yielded more than just arrests. The police also uncovered seven firearms stashed in personal vehicles near the villa and found traces of Ketamine, a banned substance. The 52 teenagers were promptly escorted to the Sattahip Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported Pattaya News.

The police have chosen to withhold the identities of the juveniles involved due to their age. This incident occurred in the same week when a similar operation was undertaken by the Pattaya police.

In similar news, a few weeks ago, a group of nine foreign expats were remanded into custody when a police crackdown stormed a posh residence in the Saphan Sung district of Bangkok, where they discovered an ongoing drug-fuelled party. To read the full story, click here.

