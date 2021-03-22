Russians in Pattaya arrested for allegedly selling fake bank statements for retirement visas | Thaiger

Pattaya
Russians in Pattaya arrested for allegedly selling fake bank statements for retirement visas
Police in Pattaya arrested a Russian man and woman for allegedly creating fake bank documents for retirement visas and selling the fraudulent paperwork to other foreigners. The suspects allegedly sold the fake documents to foreigners who did not have enough money in their bank account required under Thai law for a retirement visa, police say, according to Pattaya News.
Retirement visa applicants must have 800,000 baht in their bank account for at least 2 months before applying, or they must have a monthly income of 65,000 baht. The suspects, 59 year old Irina Prokasheva and 63 year old Alexey Luptov, allegedly sold the fake bank statements for around 2,000 baht to those who did not meet the financial requirements for the visa.
Police say Irina and Alexey were selling the fake documents to other Russian nationals through the social media platform VK. They obtained the documents from someone in Russia, according to police.
Officers from the Combating Transnational Criminals and the Illegal Immigrant Centre teamed up with Pattaya City Police for the arrest. They seized Thai banknotes, copies of passports and fake certificates from a bank in Russia, according to Pattaya News.
Irina and Alexey were arrested on charges of working without a work permit, producing fake documents and operating a business without a license. They face deportation after the legal proceedings.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Crime
Wesley Halbach remains in Thai jail for alleged involvement in SPM scam, chasing donations – UPDATE
The Thaiger has been asked to remove the photo we posted from the GoFundMe page raising funds for Dutch citizen Wesley Halbach.
He is currently waiting in a Thai jail for charges related to the money-making pyramid scheme SPM Shopping Mall said to have scammed thousands. A GoFundMe page has been set up, requesting donations to help pay bail, hire a lawyer and reunite Wesley with his family overseas. The page claims that the 37 year old father is the “…victim of a big set up”.
Police claim Wesley was an ‘administrator’ for the scheme’s Line messaging chats and that there are around 40 other suspected “Line Admin.” A recent Facebook post by the mother of Mr. Halbach’s daughter, with a link to the GoFundMe, claims Wesley is “…one of the kindest people who I know”.
The Thaiger has covered the larger story about the SPM Shopping Mall scam….
Wesley was arrested last month at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport. Police claim Wesley, along with his partner and child, were about to flee to the Netherlands. Police allege that around 100 million baht had already been transferred to banks in a neighbouring country.
Police suspect over 10,000 people fell victim to the SPM Shopping Mall scam. People were paid to “click” on products, giving it a positive rating to boost the SEO rankings. The more money invested, the more they could “click” and potentially more money back.
Wesley is accused of monitoring the SPM Shopping Mall website and Line app as well as inviting people to join the scheme. The people invited to join the scheme by ‘Admins’ can then go on to invite other into the scheme – a classic pyramid scheme. Several Phuket residents filed complaints with police, accusing Wesley of tricking them into making an investment. He was arrested on charges of defrauding others and conducting an online scam. The ‘Admins’ were being paid up to 500 baht per day to work the system by the people operating the website. They, in turn, were able to earn a percentage of the monies paid into the scheme by the people ‘downline’.
The GoFundMe, set up by the mother of Wesley’s 2 year old daughter, says they’ve used all their savings to help “fight for his justice.” So far, more than 1,195 euros have been raised to help Mr. Halbach pay for lawyer costs and bail. The page is hoping to raise 9,000 euros.
This fundraising is for Wesley who I share custody of my almost 2 years old girl.
I know Wesley for over 5 years and he is one of the kindest people who I know.
Wesley is at the moment stuck in Thailand and waiting for his court.
He is accused in court of acts which he has not done. He is a victim of a big set up.
He was very naive to trust wrong people and now we are living a nightmare.
Funds will be used for lawyer costs and bail.
If you have ever spent any time inside a Thai prison, you will know how difficult life can be on the inside. There is constant overcrowding, disease, lack of clean food and water, immense heat, lack of access to people outside the prison, occasional violence and death, and other challenges.
Click HERE for the GoFundMe page if you feel inclined to support this Dutch citizen.
Crime
Thais want tougher consequences for repeat drunk drivers – Dusit Poll
Thais have spoken up in a new poll saying they want tougher consequences for those who choose to drink and drive again and again. The Suan Dusit Rajabhat University Poll revealed that an overwhelming majority of Thais are in favor of harsher penalties. The survey was conducted on 2,152 participants of all ages and career levels nationwide.
About 94% of respondents favored tougher laws on drunk drivers who continue to break the law.
The poll also indicated that about 87% of respondents believe such repeat offenders should be put in prison without the possiblity of being let out on probation. Over half of the respondents have seen drunk – driving accidents, putting fire on the well – known claims that Thailand has some of the most dangerous roads in the world.
The Justice Ministry’s Department of Probation records reveal that 17,584 drunk drivers were placed on court – ordered probation in April 2019. But just 1 year later, that number dropped to 550, as the Covid-19 pandemic spurred a nationwide Emergency Decree that included a night – time curfew, bans on alcohol distribution and consumption, and closures of entertainment venues.
Campaigns that aim to educate Thai residents on the dangers of drinking and driving include the push for roadside breathalisers, as experts say using such tests are key to preventing people from driving while intoxicated. But some disagree that campaigns are really doing any good as they say foreign research has revealed that the campaigns are mostly marketing ploys designed by alcoholic beverage producers to increase sales.
According to www.dangerousroads.org, Thailand ranks number 4 worldwide for the most dangerous country in which to drive. The rankings were conducted by gathering traffic-related death rates, which show the annual number of road fatalities per capita per year and per vehicle – in kilometres in countries. The rest of the rankings are as follows:
1. Eritrea – 48.4 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants
2. Dominican Republic – 41.7
3. Libya – 40.5
4. Thailand – 38.1
5. Venezuela – 37.2
6. Nigeria – 33.7
7. South Africa – 31.9
8. Iraq – 31.5
9. Guinea-Bissau – 31.2
10. Oman – 30.4
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Thailand
Mother of drowned boy scout accuses school director of negligence
A woman is accusing a school director in the Isaan province Kalasin of negligence after her teenage son drowned during a boy scout challenge at a nearby swamp. Teachers did not notice 15 year old Noppakao Sita was missing. His body was found later that night at around 8pm after a long search by local divers.
Teachers running the scout programme set up a mock war where they threw rocks, pretending they were bombs. The students were told to jump in the swamp to dodge the “bombs.” Police suspect Noppakao did not know how to swim and was forced to participate.
There was no discussion beforehand about deep areas of the swamp, students say. No life jackets or rubber boats on hand during the exercise.
When Noppakao did not return home from school, his mother, 48 year old Buachuen, tried to contact the Ban Na Kor Wittayakom School. The staff didn’t know where he was and she says they seemed uninterested.
Neighbours and the village chief started searching for Noppakao. After the local search, they called the police.
School director Suntara Kullasa told Thai media that Noppakao’s name was not on the list of participants for the scout activity, which is possibly why teachers did not notice that he was missing.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
