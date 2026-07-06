Russian woman returns lost Pattaya wallet with 22,700 baht

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: July 6, 2026, 9:27 AM
167 1 minute read
Russian woman returns lost Pattaya wallet with 22,700 baht | Thaiger
Photo: Amporn Sangkaew via Bangkok Post

A Russian woman living in East Pattaya has been praised for her honesty after finding a wallet containing 22,700 baht and returning it to its owner through Nong Prue Police Station on July 4.

The woman, identified only as Natalie, came across the wallet while walking in Khao Noi, Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, on July 4. Inside, she found the cash along with identification documents belonging to a 58 year old Thai woman, Penkae Phakhamruek.

Natalie asked nearby residents for help getting the wallet to Nong Prue Police Station. Officers there verified the documents and contacted Penkae, who came to collect her belongings, which were returned in full.

Penkae said she had not expected to see the wallet or the money again. She thanked Natalie for her honesty and gave her a token reward, and also thanked the police for helping coordinate the return.

In similar news, a Chon Buri restaurant owner was praised after finding and returning a wallet containing gold credit cards and documents linked to assets worth more than 10 million baht, discovered near a roadside smoking area in Hong Kong on June 6. The owner was traced through police after a search of nearby venues.

Separately, a Bangkok taxi driver returned more than 300,000 baht in cash and belongings to two Sri Lankan tourists on June 2, after finding a forgotten bag in his cab and enlisting the help of a radio station to trace the owners.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: July 6, 2026, 9:27 AM
167 1 minute read

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Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.