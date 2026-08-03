Russian volunteer interpreter lends voice to murder case

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: August 3, 2026, 3:17 PM
1 minute read
Russian volunteer interpreter lends voice to murder case | Thaiger
Varvara Davydova seen with police | Photo via Amarin TV

A 22 year old Russian woman who has been volunteering as an interpreter in a Chon Buri murder case, in which two Russian siblings were killed, grew up in Thailand and speaks the language fluently. She describes her volunteer work as something that has given her real value and experience.

Varvara Davydova has lived in Thailand since she was eight years old and speaks Thai fluently. She graduated from the Faculty of Law at Sripatum University’s Chon Buri campus with first-class honours and first worked as an interpreter at the age of 15.

Police have accused two men, Thongchai, or “Thong,” 39 year old, and Thachana, or “Pong,” 43 year old, of posing as officials to defraud the two Russian siblings before robbing and killing them and burying the bodies, according to the police allegation. The case has not yet gone to court.

Davydova, who is mostly based at the Pattaya Immigration Bureau, has assisted with a number of cases as a volunteer interpreter over the years. Her role was brought to light on Thai social media, with her contribution to the case described as significant given its seriousness.

Russian volunteer interpreter lends voice to murder case | News by Thaiger
Photo via Amarin TV

In a quote shared by the page, Davydova explained her approach to volunteer work.

“Many times I volunteer because I understand they don’t have the budget, and I understand it’s difficult for them, so I go and help. Most of the time they do pay something, but I never ask for it.

“If they give, they give, if not, that’s fine too, because I understand that if they want to pay, it comes out of their own pocket. What I get is experience. I’ve seen how the law is actually applied, and that has real value.”

Related Articles

A Facebook page, “Nu Noi Bon Yod Khao An Nao Nen,” described Davydova as someone who could be considered Thai in every sense but her passport. Davydova later shared the post herself, adding a short caption of her own: “100% Thai at heart, all that’s left is the ID card.”

Davydova can be contacted through her TikTok or Instagram account at @varvara_9_9.

Latest Thailand News
Russian volunteer interpreter lends voice to murder case | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian volunteer interpreter lends voice to murder case

57 seconds ago
2 police killed, 3 others injured during arrest of drug offenders in Narathiwat | Thaiger South Thailand News

2 police killed, 3 others injured during arrest of drug offenders in Narathiwat

10 minutes ago
Undercover Thai police expose &#8216;black dollar scam&#8217; operated by 4 foreigners | Thaiger Bangkok News

Undercover Thai police expose ‘black dollar scam’ operated by 4 foreigners

1 hour ago
Isan Creative Festival 2026 wraps up, cementing the Northeast&#8217;s creative economy push | Thaiger Events

Isan Creative Festival 2026 wraps up, cementing the Northeast’s creative economy push

2 hours ago
Thai gunman dies after fatal shooting at funeral ceremony in Bangkok temple | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai gunman dies after fatal shooting at funeral ceremony in Bangkok temple

3 hours ago
PM Anutin meets family of Russian siblings and vows full investigation | Thaiger Pattaya News

PM Anutin meets family of Russian siblings and vows full investigation

5 hours ago
Malaysia high-income threshold gap narrows to 7.1%, minister says | Thaiger Business News

Malaysia high-income threshold gap narrows to 7.1%, minister says

5 hours ago
Chon Buri police deny links to suspects in murder of Russian siblings, family of 3 | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chon Buri police deny links to suspects in murder of Russian siblings, family of 3

5 hours ago
Chinese man beats wife to death over alleged affair in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chinese man beats wife to death over alleged affair in Chiang Mai

22 hours ago
Thailand plans UNESCO nomination for Death Railway | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand plans UNESCO nomination for Death Railway

23 hours ago
Phuket woman charged after beheading mother-in-law | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket woman charged after beheading mother-in-law

24 hours ago
Corrections Department defends risk checks before Chon Buri release | Thaiger Pattaya News

Corrections Department defends risk checks before Chon Buri release

24 hours ago
Thailand expands nominee checks to post-registration changes | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand expands nominee checks to post-registration changes

1 day ago
Chiang Rai raid seizes eight million meth pills | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Chiang Rai raid seizes eight million meth pills

1 day ago
Body found floating in Pattaya canal | Thaiger Pattaya News

Body found floating in Pattaya canal

1 day ago
Hlun Solo&#8217;s family warns against fake donation appeals | Thaiger Thailand News

Hlun Solo’s family warns against fake donation appeals

1 day ago
Pattaya court denies bail for Russian siblings&#8217; murder suspects | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya court denies bail for Russian siblings’ murder suspects

1 day ago
German-Turkish tourist missing after trip to Chiang Mai | Thaiger Thailand News

German-Turkish tourist missing after trip to Chiang Mai

1 day ago
Russian siblings, Thai family murders could warrant death penalty | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian siblings, Thai family murders could warrant death penalty

1 day ago
Thailand Weather Forecast August 2: Heavy Rain Warning | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand Weather Forecast August 2: Heavy Rain Warning

1 day ago
Test director charged as exam fraud scandal widens | Thaiger Thailand News

Test director charged as exam fraud scandal widens

2 days ago
Anutin denies Cabinet reshuffle rumours | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin denies Cabinet reshuffle rumours

2 days ago
Thailand weather forecast August 1: heavy rain, flood risk in the North | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather forecast August 1: heavy rain, flood risk in the North

2 days ago
Thailand calls for peaceful talks on Cambodia border row | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand calls for peaceful talks on Cambodia border row

2 days ago
Update: Police link Russian siblings&#8217; murder to Thai family killing | Thaiger Pattaya News

Update: Police link Russian siblings’ murder to Thai family killing

2 days ago
Pattaya News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: August 3, 2026, 3:17 PM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.