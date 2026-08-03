Russian volunteer interpreter lends voice to murder case

A 22 year old Russian woman who has been volunteering as an interpreter in a Chon Buri murder case, in which two Russian siblings were killed, grew up in Thailand and speaks the language fluently. She describes her volunteer work as something that has given her real value and experience.

Varvara Davydova has lived in Thailand since she was eight years old and speaks Thai fluently. She graduated from the Faculty of Law at Sripatum University’s Chon Buri campus with first-class honours and first worked as an interpreter at the age of 15.

Police have accused two men, Thongchai, or “Thong,” 39 year old, and Thachana, or “Pong,” 43 year old, of posing as officials to defraud the two Russian siblings before robbing and killing them and burying the bodies, according to the police allegation. The case has not yet gone to court.

Davydova, who is mostly based at the Pattaya Immigration Bureau, has assisted with a number of cases as a volunteer interpreter over the years. Her role was brought to light on Thai social media, with her contribution to the case described as significant given its seriousness.

In a quote shared by the page, Davydova explained her approach to volunteer work.

“Many times I volunteer because I understand they don’t have the budget, and I understand it’s difficult for them, so I go and help. Most of the time they do pay something, but I never ask for it.

“If they give, they give, if not, that’s fine too, because I understand that if they want to pay, it comes out of their own pocket. What I get is experience. I’ve seen how the law is actually applied, and that has real value.”

A Facebook page, “Nu Noi Bon Yod Khao An Nao Nen,” described Davydova as someone who could be considered Thai in every sense but her passport. Davydova later shared the post herself, adding a short caption of her own: “100% Thai at heart, all that’s left is the ID card.”

Davydova can be contacted through her TikTok or Instagram account at @varvara_9_9.