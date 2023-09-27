Tragedy on the rocks: Missing Russian tourist found dead after speedboat collision

Picture courtesy of Chaiyot Pupattanapong.

The body of a Russian tourist who had gone missing following a collision with a speedboat was discovered today on the Haad Tian rocks near Pattaya’s Koh Larn. The tragic incident occurred on Monday, September 25, when a speedboat strayed into a restricted area, resulting in a collision that claimed the life of the Russian tourist and injured his Thai girlfriend.

The beach authorities quickly discovered the body of 20 year old Thai woman Narada Taichaisong, bearing severe propeller cuts. However, her 22 year old Russian boyfriend, Enrike Rakhman, remained missing despite two days of relentless search efforts. It was not until this morning that locals stumbled upon his body, washed up on the rocks, face down. They immediately alerted the police.

Upon examination, the police noted five propeller cuts on Rakhman’s back, shoulder, and neck. His body was found approximately 60 metres from the spot where the boat struck him while he was swimming in a zone designated only for swimmers, reported Bangkok Post.

The 19 year old speedboat driver, Thawatchai Chompupuang, has been arrested and charged with reckless driving causing death. Thawatchai claimed he was unaware of hitting the couple.

Amidst the fatal incident, Pattaya’s Deputy Mayor, Manote Nongyai, expressed concerns about the lax safety measures at Haad Tian.

The deputy mayor highlighted the absence of buoys distinguishing safe and unsafe areas, making it a risky location for speedboats. Known for its crystal clear water, Haad Tian remains a favourite among beachgoers. Addressing the need for action, Manote emphasised the urgent need for the installation of safety buoys along all Pattaya beaches.

Providing a timeline of events, Police Lieutenant Colonel Chainarong Jitsoonthorn, the investigative inspector of Pattaya, shared that Rakhman and Narada had arrived on August 11 and visited Haad Tian post checking out from a hotel near Na Baan beach, also on Koh Larn, on that fateful Monday.

In related news in May, a speedboat crashed into a channel marker in Chalong Bay in Phuket, southern Thailand, injuring four Thais and 33 foreign tourists, mostly Russians. To read more click HERE

