Russian rider goes to help the other motorcyclist as his own Ducati burns

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: September 19, 2026, 12:00 PM
1 minute read
Russian rider goes to help the other motorcyclist as his own Ducati burns | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A Russian motorcyclist has been praised for stopping to check on an injured Thai rider even as his own motorcycle burned nearby after a crash near Pattaya. The collision happened on the evening of Wednesday, September 17, on Route 36 near the Wat Santikham U-turn in Nong Pla Lai, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri.

Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation were called to the Pattaya-bound side of the road. They found a red Ducati lying on its side and showing fire damage.

Its rider, a 24 year old Russian man, had grazes across his body. A Honda Wave was found nearby with damage of its own. Its rider, named by police as Thanakrit, a 39 year old Thai man, was also hurt.

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Witnesses told rescue workers that the Ducati had been travelling straight in the right lane when the Honda Wave moved across from the left lane into its path. The two motorcycles collided, and the Ducati then caught fire.

Despite his own injuries, the Russian man ran to check on Thanakrit rather than wait for help, witnesses said. Both men were treated at the scene before being taken to Pattaya Patthamakhun Hospital.

Bang Lamung Police Station is reviewing CCTV footage from the area as it investigates the cause of the crash.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: September 19, 2026, 12:00 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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