A 30 year old Russian man survived a fall from the 15th floor of a condo in Pratumnak, Pattaya, yesterday, November 26, after landing in the building’s fourth-floor swimming pool. Police are investigating how he fell and plan to question him once his condition improves.

Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan rescue centre received the report at 7.39pm and found the man calling for help beside the pool at the condominium on Pratumnak Soi 6.

He had injuries to his arms, legs, shoulders and back, and rescuers gave him first aid before taking him to Pattaya City Hospital.

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The condominium’s security guard told police that a resident had alerted him to a man falling into the pool, and that he later learned the injured man lived on the 15th floor.

Officers who checked the man’s room found the door open and his belongings scattered, but his mobile phone and wallet were still there, with police finding nothing missing and no sign of an assault.

Amarin TV reported that officers found equipment that looked like it could be used for smoking cannabis or other drugs.

Reported noted that his faces away from the pool, however, so officers turned to unit 1525 across the corridor, which the guard said sits directly above the pool and is under renovation. On its bare concrete floor, they found a folding camping chair, clothes, a pair of flip-flops and an ashtray, with an opened bottle of alcohol beside the chair.

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Police believe the man may have gone into the unfinished unit to relax or take in the view of the sea and Jomtien Beach, and that its open edge, which rises only to about calf height, could have led to a fall if he lost his balance.

Police said any link to alcohol or drugs is so far only an assumption based on the items they found, and no test has confirmed whether the man was intoxicated at the time. Landing in the water may have reduced the force of a fall that could have killed him on a hard surface.

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Investigators have photographed the scene and gathered evidence, and they will wait for the man to recover before taking his statement to establish the cause and sequence of events.

In a similar case in December last year, a 26 year old Thai woman survived a fall from the 25th floor of a condominium on Sai Sam Road in Pattaya after landing at the edge of its swimming pool.