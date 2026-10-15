Russian man dies after bike crash in Pattaya

A 37 year old Russian man was killed after his motorcycle crashed into a central reservation on Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya, Chon Buri, early this morning, October 15.

Rescue workers were alerted to the crash at about 1.49am and were told that a motorcyclist had been seriously injured on the inbound side of Sukhumvit Road.

When they arrived, they found the Russian rider unconscious near the central reservation. His upper body was on the median while his legs remained on the road.

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Rescuers moved him from the roadway, assessed his condition and called for an ambulance. Doctors later arrived and confirmed that the man had died.

About 20 metres from where he was found, rescuers discovered a blue motorcycle lying in the road with extensive damage.

Initial checks suggested the rider may have been travelling at high speed before losing control and striking the median. The motorcycle overturned, and the rider was thrown from the bike, hitting a tree.

A passing motorist later found the scene and alerted emergency services.

A rescue volunteer who attended the scene said the rider was already in critical condition when the team arrived, prompting rescuers to request additional medical support.

The man’s body was taken to Pattaya Patmakhun Hospital for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death, while Investigators are still examining the circumstances in more detail.

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