Russian man held with 40,000 baht linked to call centre scam

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 12, 2026, 2:53 PM
1 minute read
Russian man held with 40,000 baht linked to call centre scam
Photo via The Pattaya News

A 20 year old Russian man was arrested in Pattaya on suspicion of withdrawing money for a call centre scam network, with police planning further investigations to identify other members.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station arrested the man, identified only as Dmitrii, while he was collecting cash outside a shopping mall in South Pattaya on November 12.

Police seized 40,000 baht in cash and his mobile phone, which officers said contained information linked to the alleged operation.

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According to police, officers detected suspicious activity involving a call centre scam network operating in Pattaya. The network allegedly assigned members in the city to withdraw money from accounts used as mule accounts.

ATM withdrawal
Photo by Eduard Goricev’s Images via Canva

Investigators subsequently identified him as a suspected cash collector and monitored his activities before making the arrest.

Police reportedly filed three charges against him, including public fraud, an offence under the Computer Crime Act and an offence relating to a secret society. The precise legal provisions were not specified in the report.

Officers said they would continue investigating to determine whether other suspects were involved in the network.

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Several similar arrests involving Russian nationals have previously been reported in Thailand. In April, a Russian man was arrested while allegedly withdrawing money linked to a call centre scam operation. Another Russian national was arrested in Chon Buri in March in a similar case.

Withdraw money from ATM
Photo by Lupu Andreea’s Images via Canva

In July, two Russian nationals were arrested in Phuket, where police reportedly seized more than 5.4 million baht allegedly withdrawn from mule accounts.

Thai police have also carried out raids targeting suspected call centre and investment scam operations.

On November 9, Pattaya police raided a luxury house and arrested eight Chinese nationals and two Myanmar nationals over romance and investment scams.

In another operation in April, police arrested more than 20 Indian nationals at a pool villa in Pattaya. They were suspected of targeting fellow Indian nationals with fraudulent investment schemes.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 12, 2026, 2:53 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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