A 31 year old Russian man accused of running a cocaine trafficking network through Telegram has been arrested at a condominium in Pattaya, Chon Buri.

The suspect, identified as Vitaliy, was detained in Pattaya, Chon Buri, following an INTERPOL Red Notice issued in connection with a major drug trafficking investigation in Russia. The Immigration Bureau announced the arrest yesterday, November 16.

According to information from INTERPOL, Vitaliy allegedly led an organised criminal network involved in buying and distributing large quantities of cocaine.

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Investigators accused him of using Telegram to coordinate the operation, arrange drug supplies and deliveries, and direct other members of the network to distribute cocaine to customers.

The allegations relate to activities between March 14 and 30, 2026, in a village in Russia’s Tver region.

During that period, the network allegedly attempted to trade nearly 1 kilogramme of cocaine worth approximately 3.8 million roubles. Russian police subsequently seized the drugs.

On August 6, the Zavolzhskiy District Court in the city of Tver issued an arrest warrant for Vitaliy.

The allegations include large-scale illegal drug trafficking as part of an organised criminal group, with prior coordination through the Internet. The charges carry a maximum penalty of life imprisonment under Russian law.

Thai immigration investigators later located Vitaliy at a condominium in Pattaya, where officers from Chon Buri Immigration arrested him.

Following the arrest, immigration police revoked his permission to remain in Thailand and contacted Russian officials to inform them that he had been detained.

Thai officials are preparing to return him to Russia, where he is wanted to face criminal proceedings.

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